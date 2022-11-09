ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on Tape: Student Detained After Attacking Black Students

By Xara Aziz
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old student at the University of Kentucky has been charged with assault after repeated racial slurs she hurled at Black students on campus, according to police documents.

Sophia Rosing, who is White, faces alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault charges, Kimberly Baird, the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police responded to a call of a woman” assaulting staff members,” according to police reports. When officers arrived, a “very intoxicated” woman was seen and heard shouting offensive and racial expletives to a group of Black women The suspect was arrested and detained.

In a video, which has since gone viral, Rosing is seen attempting to punch a Black woman, who tries to restrain her.

According to the police report, Rosing said she “has lots of money and get[s] special treatment” shortly before she kicked a police officer and bit his hand.

On Monday, Rosing’s bond was set at $10,000, Baird told CNN. She later appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250Xsz_0j5Crl5i00

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said the incident happened in a dorm room on campus. One of the victims was working the overnight shift at the front desk, he said in a message to the campus community.

“To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority,” Capilouto said.

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other,” he continued. “They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community. They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community.”

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world.

