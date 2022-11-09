Read full article on original website
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
The National Park Service wants humans to stop licking this toad
The Sonoran desert toad secretes a potent toxin that can make people sick. Despite the risks, some people have discovered that the toad's toxic secretions contain a powerful hallucinogenic.
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
a-z-animals.com
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever
Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
Scuba diver rescued by women in mermaid costumes off California coast
A scuba diver in distress was rescued by a group of women dressed as mermaids in Catalina Island off the coast of California.Javier Claramunt was diving with his father and a friend, Pablo Avila, when Mr Avila lost consciousness, reportedly suffering an air embolism.Women training in an advanced PADI mermaid rescue course nearby came to the rescue after they spotted he was in trouble.The group removed Mr Avila’s gear and gave him mouth to mouth before taking him to paramedics.After several hours of treatment, he regained consciousness.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment scientist nearly dives into tiger shark’s open mouthMaurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidenceWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxe
Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park
A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
The remains of a Texas woman were found on a Colorado farm decades ago were recently identified after her daughter submitted DNA samples to authorities.
Giant 450lb Grizzly Bear Killed in Drive by Shooting
Alberta officials said the person who shot the bear drove up to it, then left at high speed in a different direction, leaving the bear at the side of the road
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
Hundreds of Valley homes will have their water cut off at years end. So far, their only solution has restrictive caveats
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Residents of an East Valley rural community have been dealing with an impending water crisis for nearly a year. Last November, the city of Scottsdale sent a letter to residents that said the City would be cutting off water hauling services, the main way hundreds of the area's homes get water, at the end of 2022.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
