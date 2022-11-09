St. Louis Community College will receive separate sealed bids for CONTRACT NO. F 23 301, Group Study Rooms Renovation, until 2:00 p.m. local time Thursday, November 17, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the Manager of Engineering and Design, 5464 Highland Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1314. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained from the Manager’s office, at the above address or by calling (314) 644-9770. Drawings, Specifications, bid forms and other related contract information may be obtained at ePlan. The documents will also be at The Builders Association and at the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council. Electronic bid sets are available and may be printed by the plan holders and in https://stlcc.bonfirehub.com/. Questions regarding the scope of work should be directed to John Reynolds a John.reynolds@etegra.com VOLUNTARY PREBID MEETING: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 10:00am, Wildwood Campus Lobby will be the meeting point. A walk-through of the project will follow the meeting. Any inquiries about the pre-bid meeting can be sent to Brandon Strauser at bstrauser1@stlcc.edu The College has the proposed minority goals MBE 15% and WBE 12% Individuals with special needs as addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act may contact 314-644-9039 An Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer Date: October 27, 2022.

