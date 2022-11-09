Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
Photos: MICDS beats Eureka for Class 5 District 2 title
Winston Moore scored twice in the second half to lead second-seeded MICDS to a 34-14 win over No. 1 seed Eureka to win the Class 5 District 2 title on Friday night. MICDS (11-1) advances to face Cape Girardeau Central (9-3) in the Class 5 quarterfinals. The Rams will host that game at 1 p.m. ...
St. Louis American
Final services set for STL community icon Martin L. Mathews
For three generations, the corner of Penrose and Kingshighway has been considered sacred ground for young people coming up in North City and North County. And as co-founders of Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, Martin Mathews and Hubert “Dickey” Ballentine were their patron saints. On Wednesday, November 16...
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights: Nov. 11
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged and we have it all covered at 5 On Your Side. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage. Introducing... 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all over the area to showcase the biggest games, best players and sights and sounds from schools large and small.
stlpinchhits.com
Inside Pitch: Some free agents who do (and don't) make sense for the Cardinals
Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon run through some popular names in the free-agent class and assess their potential fit with the Cardinals. Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
RFT Asks: What's It Like to Be an Amateur Boxing Promoter?
Earl McWilliams is a rising amateur matchmaker and promoter in the St. Louis boxing scene
St. Louis American
40 years of excellence
The St. Louis Press Club hosted its 28th Annual Media Persons of the Year Awards Dinner last Thursday (Nov. 3), at the Edward Jones St. Louis Headquarters honoring 10 journalistic professionals. The honorees included The St. Louis American’s photojournalist Wiley Price, KTVI Fox 2’s Elliott Davis, Kay Quinn of KSDK...
St. Louis American
In Loving Memory of Essel Emmanuel Johnson, Jr.
Essel Emmanuel Johnson, Jr. Essel Emmanuel Johnson, Jr. was born in Kinloch, Missouri, on April 5, 1931, on Easter Sunday. He was the first of 16 children born to the late Essel Johnson, Sr., and Susie Johnson. In his early years, Essel was predominately raised by his beloved grandmother, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Johnson (a native of Ireland), who called him “June Bug.” His siblings would later bestow on him a new nickname, “Dunna”, by which he is affectionately known on both sides of the family until this day.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis
Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
KMOV
Slick conditions lead to numerous accidents on St. Louis-area highways Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning. An accident involving a semi and multiple cars closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and backed up northbound traffic past Potomac. Several semis were involved in an accident that happened at I-55 and Park, closing the northbound lanes. An accident also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 10 to 16
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
St. Louis American
In Loving Memory of The Honorable Lee Etta Hoskins
The Honorable Lee Etta Hoskins was born in Little Rock Arkansas on December 3, 1942. She departed this Life on October 25, 2022. She was 79 years old. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and was a long-time member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church of Kinloch.
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
St. Louis American
ST. LOUIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
St. Louis Community College will receive separate sealed bids for CONTRACT NO. F 23 301, Group Study Rooms Renovation, until 2:00 p.m. local time Thursday, November 17, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the Manager of Engineering and Design, 5464 Highland Park, St. Louis, MO 63110-1314. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained from the Manager’s office, at the above address or by calling (314) 644-9770. Drawings, Specifications, bid forms and other related contract information may be obtained at ePlan. The documents will also be at The Builders Association and at the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council. Electronic bid sets are available and may be printed by the plan holders and in https://stlcc.bonfirehub.com/. Questions regarding the scope of work should be directed to John Reynolds a John.reynolds@etegra.com VOLUNTARY PREBID MEETING: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 10:00am, Wildwood Campus Lobby will be the meeting point. A walk-through of the project will follow the meeting. Any inquiries about the pre-bid meeting can be sent to Brandon Strauser at bstrauser1@stlcc.edu The College has the proposed minority goals MBE 15% and WBE 12% Individuals with special needs as addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act may contact 314-644-9039 An Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer Date: October 27, 2022.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
KSDK
The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!
ST. LOUIS — The mission of The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is to promote natural hair, healthy-living, and concepts of beauty for the African family. Our goal is to provide a platform for small community-based businesses to market and sell their products and services to consumers who are interested in healthy and fashionable natural hair, using the best natural hair products.
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on […]
St. Louis American
A passion for Black fashion
It is safe to say St. Louis Black fashion last weekend went by the motto “anything goes.” Around 400 fashion lovers and observers came out decked out in sophisticated, eccentric, suave, and fashionista ensembles Sunday evening, Nov. 6, 2022. "Today is the day to take the culture to...
St. Louis American
SLSO, guest conductor offer fresh, edgy program
Some startling and fresh music is on offer at Powell Hall this weekend, where on Friday the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) gave its first performance of a Sibelius tone poem, the U.S. premiere of a violin concerto, and the orchestra's first performance of Beethoven's 4th symphony since the first year of President Obama's second term.
Comments / 0