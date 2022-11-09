Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
publicradiotulsa.org
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
A look at the impact of inflation on Tulsa area restaurants
Local restaurant owners are struggling under the weight of inflation as they try to run their businesses, keep prices reasonable, and make money.
Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Boone Pickens
STILLWATER, Okla. — Drivers headed to Stillwater may now travel along Boone Pickens Memorial Highway. The portion of State Highway 51 near County Club Road in Stillwater was dedicated to the Oklahoma State alumnus and philanthropist Friday. During the recent legislative session, Sen. Tom Dugger co-authored a bill that...
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
Tulsa-are businesses offer deals for military personnel on Veterans Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several businesses around Tulsa are offering veterans and active military personnel deals on coffee, oil changes and more on Veterans Day. Casey’s and QuikTrip are offering free coffee for veterans and active military service members. Jiffy Lube is also offering a free signature oil change...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
familytravelgo.com
Everything you need to know about the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa
We finally made it over to the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa. It is a wonderful Christmas attraction for Oklahoma and for Route 66. In this article we share everything you need to know for planning a visit to the Route 66 Christmas Chute!. Everything you need to know...
kfdi.com
Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges
A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
360grandlake.com
Escape to Thousand Oaks Resort and Unwind at Oklahoma’s Most Relaxing Resort
Work, family, meetings, housework, emails, carpool …. When the daily hustle and bustle of life starts to get overwhelming, sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax. Whether your idea of relaxation is strolling through woodland trails, playing a pick-up game of basketball, soaking in a hot tub,...
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
TODAY.com
Ree Drummond mourns the loss of her ‘one-of-a-kind father-in-law’ Chuck
"The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has shared some sad news about a loved one by penning a touching tribute. On Nov. 6, she announced that her father-in-law Charles "Chuck" Drummond died at the age of 79. The father of her husband, Ladd, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning at his home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and, according to Drummond, had been declining in health over the past two months.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
1600kush.com
Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
1600kush.com
Stillwater teens get 5 years in Juvenile Detention for armed robbery
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two 16-year-old boys, who pleaded guilty as youthful offenders to robbing a female clerk at gunpoint at 4 am on June 16 at a Stillwater convenience store while they were reportedly wearing masks, were each sentenced to five years in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Affairs by Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler last week.
Comments / 0