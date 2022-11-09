ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

bwyellowjackets.com

Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023

The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
whbc.com

Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final

It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
MENTOR, OH
High School Football PRO

Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Colonel Crawford on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland's 'Holy War' continues in OHSAA football playoffs

OHIO — We’re still a week away from the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals, two weeks to the state semifinals, and three weeks until state championship games. That doesn’t mean there are significant changes this weekend for the regional semifinals. First off, games are...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Coaches and fans of Walsh Jesuit High School soccer get heated over calls during game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coaches and fans are caught on camera as they lose their cool, screaming at referees at the end of a high school playoff soccer match. What began as friendly competition between the Walsh Jesuit High School girls soccer team and the Strongsville girls’ soccer team on Saturday, ended with Walsh Jesuit losing the game and the head coach and an assistant coach aggressively taking to the field in an attempt to confront a referee.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey

CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man

Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes

CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
OHIO STATE

