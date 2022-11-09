Read full article on original website
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
sent-trib.com
BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023
The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
Mentor football comes away with 42-21 win over Medina in regional semifinals
The Cardinals found a way to slow down a high-powered Medina offense
whbc.com
Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final
It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
OHSAA regional semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional semifinal scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
St. Edward, Winton Woods and Chardon headline games we are watching in OHSAA regional semifinals
St. Edward, Winton Woods and Chardon lead six of the seven defending state champions playing this weekend
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland's 'Holy War' continues in OHSAA football playoffs
OHIO — We’re still a week away from the Ohio High School Athletic Association football regional finals, two weeks to the state semifinals, and three weeks until state championship games. That doesn’t mean there are significant changes this weekend for the regional semifinals. First off, games are...
St. Ignatius HC Chuck Kyle career ends in playoff loss against St. Ed's
The St. Igantius Wildcats have ended their season against the St. Edward Eagles in the third round of the OHSAA high school football playoffs.
Hudson advances to Division II regional championship game with 16-14 win over Riverside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Grind. That was the word of the week for Hudson head coach Jeff Gough and his team before Friday night’s Division II, Region 5 semifinal game against Riverside. The No. 3-seeded Explorers took that to heart, fighting their way to another week of football...
cleveland19.com
Coaches and fans of Walsh Jesuit High School soccer get heated over calls during game
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coaches and fans are caught on camera as they lose their cool, screaming at referees at the end of a high school playoff soccer match. What began as friendly competition between the Walsh Jesuit High School girls soccer team and the Strongsville girls’ soccer team on Saturday, ended with Walsh Jesuit losing the game and the head coach and an assistant coach aggressively taking to the field in an attempt to confront a referee.
Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey
CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
Semi-truck engulfed in flames on John Carroll University campus
A semi-truck on the John Carroll University campus was engulfed in flames Friday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert loses 13th District to Democrat Emilia Sykes
CANTON, Ohio — Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert did not gain enough votes to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterm elections. The Republican candidate conceded to Emilia Sykes, a woman who serves as an Ohio state representative and comes from a well-known political family in northeast Ohio, at a watch party that was held in North Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Sora Restaurants soars to new heights with exciting new offerings
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits Cleveland’s Sora Restaurant to check out all of the new offerings. Sora has a new menu, catering options and a new private dining space perfect for holiday parties. Click here to learn more about Sora Restaurant.
