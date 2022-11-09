Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren't COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they're seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL-TV Friday that they first started seeing early signs of...
ksl.com
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah's leading housing experts are respectfully disagreeing with each other. While they both agree the market is in the midst of a price correction after two years of runaway demand amid the pandemic housing frenzy, they have differing outlooks for just how deep that price correction will run next year.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah landscaper loses license for taking money then 'abandoning' jobs
WEST JORDAN — Last August, Brandee Lim hired Transform Landscaping and Concrete to do a bunch of work in the backyard of her West Jordan home. She paid $13,800 for trees, sprinklers, pavers, some fake grass and a fence. According to the contract, the work would be completed in four and a half weeks.
ksl.com
Why Yellowstone's iconic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel won't take guests this winter
MAMMOTH HOT SPRING, Wyo. — Yellowstone's popular and historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will not accept overnight guests this winter because of damage it received during significant flooding in June, park officials announced Wednesday. The hotel was slated to open for the winter season on Dec. 15 and close...
ksl.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
ksl.com
Ibrahim, Minnesota stifle Northwestern in 31-3 drubbing
MINNEAPOLIS — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota's defense continued its dominance as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3. Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns. Northwestern played four quarterbacks, a function of injury and attempt to generate offense.
ksl.com
Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?
VINEYARD, Utah County — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
