Donald Ulysses Hickok, 97, of Ulysses, Ks went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was reunited with the love of his life on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. He was born July 21st, 1925 to Charles William and Mary Frances (McGillvary) Hickok in Ulysses, Ks. He graduated from Grant County Rural High School and joined the Navy at the age of 17 in 1943. He was sent to school in Maryville, Missouri, and from there to California, and then to Iowa University. He was taking the pre-flight program, and then was to enter the flight training but World War II ended and changed his plans. He then attended Colorado University at Boulder, graduating in1949 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

ULYSSES, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO