Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Virginia Men Clinch NCAA Championship Qualification, Women Place Third in Southeast Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men's cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week's national championships (Nov. 19). The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee's decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Set For Mountaineer Invitational At App State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team heads south for the weekend with members set to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational and Mountaineer Open hosted by Appalachian State. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. It's the second straight weekend for Virginia to go on the road to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. "I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA's John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy," said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. "And I was like, who is this kid?"
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Sam Brunelle's unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era

Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women's basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan's tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Welcome Virginia Tech on Senior Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After a four-match road swing Virginia (11-14, 3-11 ACC) returns home to host Virginia Tech (11-14, 4-10 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield, at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday (Nov. 11) at 7 p.m. Friday's match will serve as the Cavaliers' Senior Night. The program...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

McConvey Eager to Prove Himself on Bigger Stage

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Vermont men's lacrosse team played 19 games last season. After each one, University of Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany would check to see how midfielder Thomas McConvey had fared. Whenever McConvey had a big game for Vermont—and he had a lot of them—it...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Nona's Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona's Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona's Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 18 Virginia Hosts Monmouth Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 18 Virginia hosts Monmouth in nonconference action on Friday, Nov. 11. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. For Openers. • Virginia meets Monmouth for the second time. • UVA improved to 12-2 in season openers under...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA STATE
DCist

'She Was Willing To Learn Us': Behind Democrats' Victory In Virginia's 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia's 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
VIRGINIA STATE

