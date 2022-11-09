Read full article on original website
Holy Saugeye! Record-sized fish reeled in at Staunton River in Virginia
The hybrid "Saugeye" fish is still new to Virginia, but has made a big splash -- quite literally. The Department of Wildlife Resources awarded their first ever record for the species recently when a Virginia man reeled in an impressive catch.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Men Clinch NCAA Championship Qualification, Women Place Third in Southeast Regional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships (Nov. 19). The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Set For Mountaineer Invitational At App State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team heads south for the weekend with members set to compete in the Mountaineer Invitational and Mountaineer Open hosted by Appalachian State. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. It’s the second straight weekend for Virginia to go on the road to...
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 18 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 18 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
UV Cavalier Daily
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era
Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Welcome Virginia Tech on Senior Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After a four-match road swing Virginia (11-14, 3-11 ACC) returns home to host Virginia Tech (11-14, 4-10 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield, at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday (Nov. 11) at 7 p.m. Friday’s match will serve as the Cavaliers’ Senior Night. The program...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia hasn’t recovered from the post-Tony Elliott hiring offensive line mass exodus
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott was asked this week to revisit his offseason comments about wishing he had spent more time trying to re-recruit last year’s offensive line, which skedaddled en masse after Elliott was hired in December. The spin this week is that the guys who left had...
virginiasports.com
McConvey Eager to Prove Himself on Bigger Stage
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team played 19 games last season. After each one, University of Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany would check to see how midfielder Thomas McConvey had fared. Whenever McConvey had a big game for Vermont—and he had a lot of them—it...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia
The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The first batch of rain has already moved in as of 2 am.
virginiasports.com
No. 18 Virginia Hosts Monmouth Friday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 18 Virginia hosts Monmouth in nonconference action on Friday, Nov. 11. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. For Openers. • Virginia meets Monmouth for the second time. • UVA improved to 12-2 in season openers under...
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
Powhatan woman wins $424,300 in Virginia Lottery online game
Barbara Hurst was playing Virginia Lottery games online with her daughter on a Sunday when she noticed that the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game had an unusually high jackpot. It was playing this game that Hurst won the $424,330 jackpot.
‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District
Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
