Holiday events in Southern California

Here's a list of places to see festive holiday lights, ice skating and other fun events in Southern California.

November 11 - January 8

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 North Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

Wander through the magnificent Winter Cathedral and experience the breathtaking Fire Garden and more. Lightscape transforms the Arboretum into a night of wonder and light for an unforgettable holiday event for family and friends.

Citadel Outlets

100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles

The massive white fir tree from Northern California stands 115-feet tall. It's lit with more than 18,000 multi-colored and energy-efficient LED lights and adorned with 10,000 ornaments. Guests can experience falling snow every night at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

November 14 - January 16

3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

The holidays return to the Third Street Promenade with Winterlit, transforming the downtown district into an immersive, festive experience. Tens of thousands of colorful lights, decor and garland will deck the Third Street Promenade, 2nd and 4th Streets, illuminating convenient shopping and cozy outdoor dining experiences.

November 16

Downtown Manhattan Beach

Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets.

November 17 - January 1

The Bloc

750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles

A magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments.

November 17, 5pm-8pm

Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Activities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor featuring Holiday Helpers, the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks show to end the evening.

November 18 - January 22

5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles

The unforgettable nighttime journey includes the world's largest illuminated pop-up storybook, a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, and a twinkling tunnel filled with dynamic swirls of color.

November 19 - December 24

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

Santa Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles, and acapella performances by the Oceanaires. Bring your furry friend to a special pet night and "sit" for a photo with Santa on Dec. 14 & 15.

November 20 - January 8

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

A one-mile walk through unique lighting experience in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens. New this year will be an entire town of magical stained glass creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin.

November 25 - January 1

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

Enjoy Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you can see Hogsmeade transformed with enchanting spirit, festive décor and holiday-themed food, beverages and entertainment. Spread the cheer and join in on the fun of Who-tacular festivities with The Grinch, Max and Who-ville with the return of Grinchmas.

December 1 - December 31

500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale

With 5 new displays, twice as many lights, three full light tunnels and their signature 110' tall Christmas lights tree, the whole new course has been created to allow for the new displays, tunnels, photo opportunities, concessions and a brand new grand finale.

December

Naples Canal, Long Beach

Want something different from your average holiday drive thru? Then get ready to board a private Gondola and see an enchanting light show along the Naples Canal with Gondola Getaway's Holiday cruise! This experience can be a romantic adventure for two or an event for up to 14 people!

December 16

Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus Avenue

The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.

November 11 - January 8

Downtown Disney

1580 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

Disneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too.

November 16 - Early January

Dana Point Harbor

Each night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more.

November 18 - January 1

Empire Polo Club

81800 Avenue 51 Coachella Valley

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

November 18 - January 8

Knott's Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park

The holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.

November 20 - January 2

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point

Tree lighting ceremony November 20. Embrace the southern California sunshine and admire endless ocean views while delighting in festive holiday experiences with family and friends to inspire memories that will last a lifetime.

November 25 - December 30 (Closed November 11, 29 and December 5, 6, 12, 13)

Tanaka Farms

5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine

A cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout. After the wagon ride, make your way down to the "Gingerbread Forest."

November 25 - January 1

1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach

Stroll the bay and savor the sights and sounds of the holidays. The Back Bay will glow from sunset to sunup with festive floating holiday lights.

November 25 - January 1

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more than a million lights, and endless opportunities for memory-making.

December 9-11

Dana Point Harbor

The Harbor's much anticipated annual boat parade will take place with a "Fiesta Holiday" theme. Boaters decorate their vessels to the theme of the parade, for a chance to win cash prizes across several award categories.

December 10 & 11

Huntington Harbour

The all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents for decorating their homes. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking.

November 19 - January 2

Raging Waters

111 Raging Waters Drive, San Dimas

Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more.

November 24 - December 25

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark

Fun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more!

November 19 - January 8

Legoland California

One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad

Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show.

