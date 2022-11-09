Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Officially Announce Latest Signing
AEW has officially announced the latest signing to the company, picking up a big free agent after weeks of rumours about them joining the promotion. On the 11th of November edition of Rampage, Bandido competed in his second match for All Elite Wrestling – but it turned out to be his first as the official part of the AEW roster.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Is Highest Earning Sports Star On Cameo
One WWE Hall of Famer is not only Cameo’s highest earning pro wrestler, but the site’s highest earning athlete overall!. The advent of popular website Cameo has given fans the opportunity to hear directly from their favorite performers, paying a fee to receive personalized video messages. The site has become an important source of extra income for public figures of all types, and in some cases, the earnings are significant.
tjrwrestling.net
Top AEW Team Potentially Adopting ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ As New Entrance Theme
A major tag team in AEW is said to be debuting a new entrance theme, that being Kansas’ Carry On Wayward Son. Having been absent from All Elite Wrestling since All Out, The Young Bucks – as well as their Elite partner Kenny Omega – are seemingly on their way back to the Tony Khan-helmed organisation. The latest teaser video hyping their return teased that they’d be appearing at Full Gear on November 19, perhaps challenging Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships.
tjrwrestling.net
Forgotten WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown As Return Rumours Intensify
A WWE Superstar who has not competed on television since April was backstage at SmackDown with the expectation that they will soon return to the screen. Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since April 2022 when he appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale prior to WrestleMania 38.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Discusses One Big Issue With Roman Reigns-Logan Paul Match
The main event of WWE Crown Jewel saw Roman Reigns find a way to defeat Logan Paul and wrestling legend Jim Cornette has offered his opinion on something that hurt the match. It was a chaotic main event on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel as Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against YouTuber/podcaster Logan Paul, who was competing in just his third WWE match.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star “Frustrated” The Pizza Guy Got On TV
The “Pizza Guy” Luigi Primo appearing on AEW TV has led to some frustrations for a wrestler who doesn’t get very much time. Anthony Ogogo is an AEW wrestler who has had a big-time feud with Cody Rhodes leading to a match at Double or Nothing 2021, which was won by Cody. Other than that, he hasn’t made much of an impact in his AEW career. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Agogo won a bronze medal in boxing in the 2012 Summer Olympics.
tjrwrestling.net
Samoa Joe Shockingly Turns Heel On AEW Dynamite
WarJoe is no more as Samoa Joe attacked Wardlow on AEW Dynamite!. On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow went one on one with Ariya Daivari. Wardlow was victorious in quick fashion, and after the bout, he called out Powerhouse Hobbs, saying that he would take out anyone and everyone in AEW to win every title available.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Is “Walking Heat”
A wrestling veteran thinks one WWE Hall of Famer will have no trouble in his new role in the company due to them being “walking heat.”. JBL has returned to WWE screens in recent weeks as the manager of Baron Corbin on Raw. Since the former WWE Champion paired up with Corbin, the star has picked up wins over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano.
tjrwrestling.net
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Explain Why They Returned To WWE
The Good Brothers duo consisting Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows have opened up about why they chose to return to WWE. Former WWE Tag team Champions Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned after two years away when they came to the aid of AJ Syles on the October 10th episode of Raw. That would lead to The OC facing off against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel, which led to The Judgment Day group picking up the win thanks to Rhea Ripley interfering.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Reveals WWE Star She Text First After Being Cleared
Saraya has revealed she is cleared to wrestle once again and named the WWE Superstar that was the first one to find out about her in-ring status. On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Divas Champion answered questions about her medical status once and for all. Saraya said that unfortunately for Britt Baker, she is 100% cleared and wants to take on the former AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear on November 19th.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Shares Doctor’s Note Clearing Return To The Ring, Explains Process (PHOTO)
Saraya revealed to the world that she is able to wrestle again after sharing the wonderful news on AEW Dynamite and she posted her doctor’s note too!. The ongoing issues between Saraya and former AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. led to the two women being part of an in-ring promo segment on the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite. After Baker informed Saraya that AEW was the place that Britt built, Saraya fired back talking about her history in the pro wrestling business.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Wouldn’t Touch “Old, Fragile” CM Punk
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has had his say on if WWE should take a chance on CM Punk, saying he wouldn’t touch Punk “with a 10-foot pole.”. Rumours have swirled regarding CM Punk’s future since he was stripped of the AEW World Title and apparently suspended for his part in the alleged backstage fight that took place following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Has Two Choices For Best Three-Match Wrestlers Ever
Ever since World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which featured the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul as the main event, the professional wrestling community has been on a buzz, including the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Before the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Says Relationship With Bret Hart Stopped His Push
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks his push in the company was put on hold after the Montreal Screwjob due to his friendship with Bret Hart. Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful run in WWE during the Attitude Era winning the Intercontinental Title as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 1998 King of the Ring. But many fans believe the crossover MMA star could have achieved even more.
tjrwrestling.net
Michael Cole On WWE After Vince McMahon: “Everything Has Been Great”
Michael Cole has revealed how he feels about working in WWE without Vince McMahon running the show. One of the biggest news stories of 2022 came in the summer when there were reports that former WWE Chairman (for 40 years!) Vince McMahon paid a former employee “hush money” to keep a sexual relationship private. Vince made it seem like everything was okay after initial reports, but then a few weeks later on July 22nd, Vince announced that he was retired.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Explains ROH Final Battle Afternoon Start Time
The ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view will have an afternoon start time with AEW’s owner Tony Khan explaining why. This event won’t have a different start time due to the time zone difference like WWE Crown Jewel did. Instead, Tony Khan is using this ROH event as an opportunity to conduct an experiment.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt’s First Opponent Teased On SmackDown
Following the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, it looks like he has found his first opponent after a run-in on Friday Night SmackDown. On SmackDown in Indianapolis, the WWE World Cup kicked off – just a matter of days before the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Two first-round matches took place on the show with Santos Escobar overcoming Shinsuke Nakamura while Braun Strowman advanced at the expense of Jinder Mahal.
