Travel + Leisure Magazine Lists Five Southwestern Towns as Best in Colorado
We get to experience the allure of Northern Colorado every day — but have you ever traveled down south?. Travel + Leisure recently highlighted five cities in Southwestern Colorado. While the lifestyle magazine notes the region "feels off the beaten path," it says that doesn't make it any less breathtaking.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Colorado Ski Slopes Where You Can Use Your IKON Pass In 2022/2023
Did you know Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to six of the best IKON PASS destinations? Check out six awesome Colorado slopes where you can put this pass to use during the 2022/2023 season. If you're looking for a snow adventure, this pass can connect you with some of the...
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Colorado Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
10 Annoying Pests You Need to Watch Out for in Colorado
Colorado is a beautiful place to be, but even states like ours have to deal with pests. There are plenty of creepy crawlies and furry "friends" roaming throughout the Centennial State. Read on to see 10 common ones you need to watch out for in Colorado:. 1. Black Widow Spider.
Heads up! "Blinding sun" likely to cause problems on Colorado roads
If you've been living in Colorado for long, you know November marks the season of blinding sunlight during morning commutes, capable of making it impossible to see lanes ahead. Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a warning about likely safety closures due to bright glares drastically reducing visibility on some roads around the state.
Here's where dozens of earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022
Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest...
87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains
Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
thecatalystnews.com
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado
November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
Go Snow Tubing and Sledding at Night at These Colorado Locations
Snow tubing is back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023. While world-class skiing is what Colorado is known for, many ski resorts and communities have also created some great places to sled and snow tub down the slopes. What's even cooler is that there are several places here in...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones
Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known. However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Annoyed Elk Chases Down Stupid Tourist In Estes Park, Colorado
Some people just need to learn the hard way. As unfortunate as that is, we see nearly everyday on here. Time and time again these people make poor decision and get far to close to large animals that can seriously ruin their whole day. Elk are massive. Bull elk can...
Some Colorado races too close to call
It is safe to say our elections are not over yet.
25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Colorado’s Oldest City
The oldest and most continuously occupied city in the state of Colorado is the city of San Luis, established around April 9, 1851. Today, San Luis is a city with about 625 residents. Settlers followed the Old Spanish Trail up from Mexico and established a series of villages in the...
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
