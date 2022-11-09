Read full article on original website
Midterm results: Republican Tom Kean beats incumbent Tom Malinowski in New Jersey 7th
In his fourth attempt to represent New Jersey's 7th District, Tom Kean Jr. emerged the victor in Tuesday night's midterm election, defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), flipping the district red after redistricting gave Republicans an advantage. Kean Jr., the eldest son of former Gov. Tom Kean Sr. (R-NJ), attempted...
Malinowski concedes to Republican Tom Kean Jr. in tight 7th District race
Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded to Republican Tom Kean Jr. Wednesday in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, just hours after the incumbent seemed to keep hope alive of a possible comeback.
Kean predicts victory in biggest N.J. House race as most incumbents, including Democrat Kim, win
New Jersey Democrats dodged a feared red wave and held on to the vast majority of the state’s U.S. House seats in Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections, with incumbents Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill easily beating back Republican opponents in three closely watched races. New Jersey’s most-watched...
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District.
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday in a victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Kim, incumbents cruise to House wins in New Jersey
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress Tuesday night, promising to try to "heal this country."In one of the two most closely watched races in the state, Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district's boundaries.The other, pitting incumbent Tom Malinowski against Republican Tom Kean Jr., had not been decided as of midnight, but Kean claimed victory in a speech to supporters.Kim's win over Bob Healey, an executive at a yacht maker in...
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
All the Extreme Republicans Boosted by Democrats in the Primaries Lost Their Midterm Races
Democrats faced criticism this year for investing nearly $19 million in the primary races of far-right Republican candidates, but their gamble appeared to pay off on election night. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, Democrats intervened in 13 primary races to support the more extreme right-wing Republican, in...
Red trickle in NJ: Republicans flip another seat as Malinowski concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
Kim wins 3rd term in House; Malinowski, Kean race undecided
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress Tuesday night, promising to try to “heal this country.”. In one of the two most closely watched races in the state, Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district’s boundaries.
Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor
(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
A New York court's decision to block Democrats' gerrymandering has handed the GOP a lifeline to retake the House
An anticipated "red wave" failed to materialize in Tuesday's midterm elections, but in blue state New York, Republicans saw significant wins.
NJ's top House race unsettled after Election Day; see who won in other contests
The premier House race in New Jersey was too close to call early Wednesday morning but the makeup of the rest of the congressional delegation is unchanged. Though all 12 of the congressional races were contested, District 7 garnered the most attention in the run up to Election Day because it was widely considered to flip back to Republican control.
Herschel Walker goes after Democrats in campaign rally ahead of U.S. Senate election
Candidate criticizes Sen. Raphael Warnock, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in visit to Richmond Hill. U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker belittled his election opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and several other high-profile Democrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in Richmond Hill. Walker’s stop was part of his “Unite Georgia” bus...
