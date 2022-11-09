ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Kim, incumbents cruise to House wins in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress Tuesday night, promising to try to "heal this country."In one of the two most closely watched races in the state, Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district's boundaries.The other, pitting incumbent Tom Malinowski against Republican Tom Kean Jr., had not been decided as of midnight, but Kean claimed victory in a speech to supporters.Kim's win over Bob Healey, an executive at a yacht maker in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
VIRGINIA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley

In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kim wins 3rd term in House; Malinowski, Kean race undecided

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress Tuesday night, promising to try to “heal this country.”. In one of the two most closely watched races in the state, Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district’s boundaries.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine House race too close to call; Mills wins reelection as governor

(The Center Square) – Maine's nationally watched congressional race was too close to call late Tuesday night, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden battling for reelection amid a challenge from former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the pivotal midterm election. With more than 60% of the state's voting precincts...
MAINE STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
