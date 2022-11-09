Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
pahomepage.com
Pa. Turnpike Commission hoping new law will help combat unpaid tolls
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says it has a 94% toll collection rate, but that other 6% of unpaid tolls adds up. The commission is hoping that a new law will help it recover more than $100 million in uncollected tolls. Pa. Turnpike Commission hoping new law will help …. The...
Shapiro vows to be ‘a governor for all,’ claims ‘mandate’ to unite Pennsylvanians
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he has “a mandate and a responsibility” to bring people together as he previewed how his administration will take shape during a radio tour Friday. “I’ll be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians, whether you voted for me or not,” Shapiro said on...
Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local voters share their views about governor and Senate races
Luzerne County voters shared their views on the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, the race for governor between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro and the most important issue that brought them to the polls on Tuesday. Gaylynn Blaski, 60, Kingston, retired, registered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Salem Twp. equipment rollover
One man was killed Friday evening when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over into an embankment in Salem Twp. Thomas Rinehimer, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries following the accident reported in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 11 around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to a call for a...
Pa. public agencies now have a week to notify people about data breaches | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-chief stole thousands from Eastern Salisbury fire department, DA says
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the department. David Tomcics, 40, was charged Thursday with third-degree felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news release.
Diamond City breaks ground for new shade trees
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An effort to bring more trees to Downtown Wilkes-Barre is underway. The project is being implemented by The Diamond City Partnership as they broke ground on Thursday to plant 10 new shade trees on South River Street. A variety of trees were planted including seven London Plane Trees and three […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania's contractor registration law may not provide protection consumers need
Hiring the wrong contractor can cost you – big time. Making sure the one you hire is registered with the state of Pennsylvania and has a registration number to prove it is supposed to give you some confidence. But a News 8 On Your Side investigation found problems with...
Times Leader
`Twenty years from now, I hope these trees will still be here’
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I’m like the strongest one here,” 17-year-old Macey Durofchalk said with a laugh Thursday morning as a group of horticulture students from the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center dug a hole in preparation for planting a tree. The...
Man sentenced for attempted homicide
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
pahomepage.com
Man Hit By Cement Truck in Critical Condition
New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run...
Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be cautious during Tropical Storm Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain. Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected...
Comments / 0