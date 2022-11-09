ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Local voters share their views about governor and Senate races

Luzerne County voters shared their views on the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, the race for governor between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro and the most important issue that brought them to the polls on Tuesday. Gaylynn Blaski, 60, Kingston, retired, registered...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Salem Twp. equipment rollover

One man was killed Friday evening when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over into an embankment in Salem Twp. Thomas Rinehimer, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries following the accident reported in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 11 around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to a call for a...
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-chief stole thousands from Eastern Salisbury fire department, DA says

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the department. David Tomcics, 40, was charged Thursday with third-degree felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news release.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Diamond City breaks ground for new shade trees

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An effort to bring more trees to Downtown Wilkes-Barre is underway. The project is being implemented by The Diamond City Partnership as they broke ground on Thursday to plant 10 new shade trees on South River Street. A variety of trees were planted including seven London Plane Trees and three […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

`Twenty years from now, I hope these trees will still be here’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I’m like the strongest one here,” 17-year-old Macey Durofchalk said with a laugh Thursday morning as a group of horticulture students from the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center dug a hole in preparation for planting a tree. The...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for attempted homicide

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man Hit By Cement Truck in Critical Condition

New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County ….
WILKES-BARRE, PA

