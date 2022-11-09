‘Falling for Christmas’ is a holiday season rom-com movie from Netflix that revolves around two young star-crossed lovers. Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan) is a spoiled child of a rich father who owns the Belmont Resort, and Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet) is the owner of a small lodge called the North Star. Immediately after getting engaged to a social media influencer, Tad, atop a snow-capped hill, Sierra meets with an accident. Jakes finds her and takes her to the hospital, where the doctor says the young woman has amnesia. Sierra’s rescuer suggests she spend some time at the North Star Lodge until somebody comes looking for her. Unable to remember anything, Sierra reluctantly agrees, which transforms her life.

