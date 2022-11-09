ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Democrats seek united message for next election

Montclair professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. “You know, Tuesday was a good day for America! And it was a strong night for Democrats.” In a post-midterm victory lap, President Joe Biden thanked voters for reducing the predicted red wave to a political dribble, and credited Democrats for delivering a convincing message: “All the Democrats ran on the same agenda — without being told!”
N.J.’s new congressional map is looking pretty sturdy for Democrats

Going into this year’s midterm election, one of the biggest open questions in New Jersey politics was how the state’s new congressional map would hold up. Drawn by Democrats on the Congressional Redistricting Commission, the map aimed to make nine safe seats for Democrats, two (mostly) safe seats for Republicans, and one highly competitive district.
Democratic map may be election’s big winner

The new congressional map drawn by Democrats was tested for the first time Tuesday and it held. The map made nine Democratic districts and nine Democrats won. It also appeared to hold for the odd man out; thanks to that map, incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski lost. His district had 12,000 more Democrats than Republicans before the map; on Tuesday it had 16,800 more Republicans than Democrats.
New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022

Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
Booker optimistic about bipartisanship in Congress

As we wait to learn where the balance of power lands in Congress, the question still remains: Can either side reach across the aisle to work together and create meaningful policy change? Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) discusses why he’s optimistic about getting bipartisan work done over the next two years, and the “test” the nation is facing right now.
Phil Murphy says inflation under Joe Biden “brutal at the kitchen table”

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy this weekend said the United States economy under President Joe Biden would not tank but stay cool. Murphy, a possible contender for the Democrat party’s nomination for President in 2024, sporting a new, longer hairstyle spoke to CNBC’s Squawk Box. When it comes to the economy and inflation, there’s going to be more pain for all of us, the governor told the network. Murphy is expecting at least one more year of inflation and financial discomfort before things start to turn around. Murphy said New Jersey tax revenues remain strong, especially when The post Phil Murphy says inflation under Joe Biden “brutal at the kitchen table” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Spotlight News: November 11, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. NJ Democrats seek united message for next election. Montclair State University professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. Many...
Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results

NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures.  CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
NJ midterm election ends, counting begins

Today is Election Day, the end of congressional races that got progressively nastier and more expensive in key New Jersey districts where Democrats are fighting to hold seats in a midterm election to determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m....
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
NJ election results: Key congressional races

The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results

The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
Criterion Sentinel: Preliminary election results

There were elections for seats on the municipal governing body for Metuchen and for the unexpired Ward 1 seat in Woodbridge during the general election Nov. 8. There were also elections for seats on the Boards of Education (BOE) in Metuchen, Edison and Woodbridge. The results listed here reflect what...
Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress

On Monday, the last full day of campaigning in some raucous races for Congress, candidates and canvassers fanned out across the state working furiously to persuade voters. In these midterm elections, at least two New Jersey districts have the potential to flip, unseating incumbents. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting for his political life against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. Malinowski says his race is “winnable.”
