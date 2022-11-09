Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, Announces $5 Million Gift to Launch The Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators

Read full article on original website
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
Gov. Hochul announces November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month
The two-month anniversary since Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Fiona is approaching, and this years SOMOS annual day of service is crucial to the island’s recovery.
NYC eases path to citizenship for dozens of immigrant military members
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This Veterans Day, New York City is helping ease the path to citizenship for dozens of military members. Immigrants have served in the United States Armed Forces and have defended the U.S. for years. Kwabena Nuamah from the Bronx says he’s proud to be an American citizen this Veterans Day. But […]
Adams signs 7 bills to 'reaffirm' promises to NYC families: 'You are not alone'
Mayor Eric Adams signed a package of seven bills Wednesday meant to support mothers, working parents, caregivers and families in New York City.
aarp.org
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
Northwell Appoints Cardiologist From A Top Program As Chair Of Cardiology At Phelps Hospital
Northwell Health has appointed Binoy Singh, MD, FACC, as chair of department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital and will oversee all cardiac services at the hospital, as well as practice at Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology in Yorktown Heights. In this new role, Dr. Singh will help develop and expand the cardiovascular services in southern and northern Westchester County.
riverdalepress.com
Montefiore residents and interns union rejected
When Dr. Aubrey Vinh and one of her attending physicians had free time in Montefiore Hospital, they took it upon themselves to transport a patient down to imaging because they knew transporters were overworked that day. “At times, being the squeaky wheel that gets the grease to help move patient...
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
Mayor Adams signs bills to support working parents, moves NYC closer to universal child care
The seven bills aim to not only provide support to mothers and families across the city, but also offer help to caregivers.
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
R.I.P. the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a Pastor Who Addressed HIV Among Black Americans
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of the esteemed Reverend Dr....
In Queens, faithful followers throw a birthday party for the 'Saint of Death'
Santa Muerte devotees and partakers in the faith celebrate the folk deity's birthday at the Club Cultural de Queens in Corona. Santa Muerte, the Mexican patron saint of death, is believed to champion the marginalized — and as the undocumented community grows in New York, so does her following. [ more › ]
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Curbed
The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island
Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
Sotomayor won’t block vaccine mandate for NYC public sector workers
Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday denied a request from a group of New York City public sector workers who sought to block their employers’ COVID-19 vaccine requirement on religious grounds. Sotomayor, who handles emergency matters arising from New York, appeared to reject the request herself without referring the matter...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
therealdeal.com
FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
