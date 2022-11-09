ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease

 3 days ago
laportecounty.life

Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office

To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Community Healthcare System to host job fair

Community Healthcare System is hosting a career fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions throughout northwest Indiana. The health system says it has immediate openings for registered nurses, CT technologists and radiology technologists, among others. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community...
MUNSTER, IN
panoramanow.com

All Branches All Wars Memorial Exhibit Announced – Hammond Indiana

Hammond Indiana’s American Legion Post 168 and Veterans View’s Radio Show presented a very special ceremony at the corner of Lyman and Douglas where the Monon and Erie Lackawanna bike trails intersect. The unveiling of a Tribute to Our Troops All Branches All Wars Future Exhibit. The ceremony’s...
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

BucherTech prepares for move to new, accessible Valparaiso office

Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is closing out the year with a big change – the family-owned IT and managed services provider is migrating to a new office on 2803 Boilermaker Court – making them neighbors to Menards, Target, and the other shops of the Valparaiso Marketplace. Currently nestled downtown...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Building careers in the Construction program at Hammond Area Career Center

The Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) Construction program has been working diligently on a multitude of projects. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Construction program built a display of an Aztec Temple. The class as a whole put in a lot of effort to make the temple accurate and the details precise. In addition to working on this project, the class is working on a project to honor veterans in the area.
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Blue Turns Red in Michigan City

(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
panoramanow.com

Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green

Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school

A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest

Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
panoramanow.com

Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana

On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
panoramanow.com

Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses

It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Is vaping to blame for suburban man’s illness?

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Over the last decade, many people have looked to e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking. South suburban resident Michael Lumpkins was one of those people. The father of two from Palos Heights started using e-cigarettes several years ago. He said he believed the product was less risky than smoking. Within […]
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

New Program Launched to ‘Connect’ Students to Future Goals

MICHIGAN CITY, IN – November 10, 2022 — Students at Michigan City High School are being introduced to one more avenue of support as they make post-graduation plans. City Connect is a new program, piloted last year, that has officially launched to help City students. Angie Nelson Deuitch, owner of Diversity Squared, is coordinating this initiative at Michigan City High School, focusing on soft skills, job placement, training programs, post-secondary education, and more.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Parents want answers after adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity...
LAKE STATION, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WGN News

Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers

HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
HOBART, IN

