Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Residents react to the first snowfall of the season

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- The first snowfall of the season came through the Miami Valley on Saturday. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Clara Faith spoke with residents about the snowflakes hitting the ground. Steve and Pam were out shopping for a ginger bread house for their grandkids and shared how their...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Tipp City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Downtown Tipp City hosted their Community Tree Lighting on Friday, November 11. The event was held at the Zion Lutheran Church on the corner of N. 3rd and Main Street. The tree lighting is the kick off to the area's biggest holiday shopping event, "Yuletide...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Veterans Day ceremonies across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY (WKEF) -- Communities across the Dayton region on Friday celebrated the veterans who have served and sacrificed for their nation. Col. Ariel Batungbacal, commander of the National Air & Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, spoke on Friday at the Veterans Day ceremony at Stubbs Park in Centerville.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

University of Dayton hosting family-friendly Christmas exhibit

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new, kid-friendly Christmas exhibit at the University of Dayton tells the medieval story of a juggler whose humble performance as a gift to Virgin Mary brought her statue to life. “The Christmas story of the Juggler has been adapted through the centuries in books, operas,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

3 acres burned in Lostcreek Prairie Reserve fire

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to 300 Tipp Elizabeth Road at the Lostcreek Prairie Reserve on Thursday at 1:08 p.m. A campfire that was intentionally started near the Great Miami River, spread to the nearby wooded region. The fire was in the...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

New Chipotle set for Dayton area expected to have 'Chipotlane'

FAIRBORN, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A restaurant known for its customized burritos and bowls is opening a new location in the area. The project will add jobs and provide another dining option. Chipotle Mexican Grill will welcome customers next summer at Shoppes at Valle Greene II in Fairborn. Construction...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Inflation impacts Thanksgiving celebrations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- This year, Thanksgiving will be more about coming together than what’s on the dinner table. “This year it looks like it’s going to be a different Thanksgiving for a lot of families because of the high prices,” said Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of God’s Grace.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Video: Local community fire department saves trapped dog

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Local firefighters helped rescue a beloved family pet. Members of the Milford Community Fire Department were called to a home on Lakefield Drive. Gracie the golden retriever got trapped underneath a deck. Firefighters ended up having to take up some of the boards to get to...
MILFORD, OH
dayton247now.com

Taylor Swift adds second date to Cincinnati stop on 'Eras Tour'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Music icon Taylor Swift will be in the Tri-State area next year longer than originally planned. The singer-songwriter recently added 17 new dates to her upcoming "Eras Tour," including a second show in Cincinnati. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1,...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

21-year-old killed after series of crashes on I-70 East in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three collisions that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, on eastbound I-70 in Mad River Township near the Enon Road exit. The first collision happened at around 4:45 a.m. when 41-year-old Jordan April of Springfield was...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

New Bremen, Coldwater both advance to volleyball championships

FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from some of Thursday's semifinal matches at the state volleyball tournament!. Of the three area teams who took part Thursday, New Bremen and Coldwater both advanced to Championship Saturday following semifinal wins. The full area list of results, along with Saturday's matchups is below.'
NEW BREMEN, OH
dayton247now.com

Flyer men see off SMU Friday

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The outcome was uncertain until the final minute, but Dayton men's basketball is now 2-0 after winning 74-62 Friday over SMU at University of Dayton Arena. There were multiple points in the game where the Flyers led by double digits, but SMU would rally to tie...
DAYTON, OH

