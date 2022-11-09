ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Boston's Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford (back) on Saturday

Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Griffin will make his second start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with a back ailment. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Griffin to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kevon Harris (rib) available for Magic on Friday

Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Phoenix. Harris' Friday projection includes 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.9...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) available on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Kings on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Sacramento. Davis' Friday projection includes 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
