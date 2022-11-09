Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (hip) available and starting in Thursday's game against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (hip) will play in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker will start at the four position despite his questionable designation with a hip contusion. In 27.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 17.4 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (foot) probable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Burks is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable and expected to return to action on Friday. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Knicks. Burks' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford (back) on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward / center Blake Griffin is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Griffin will make his second start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with a back ailment. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Griffin to score 17.7 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available for Heat on Thursday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a right quadriceps contusion. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kevon Harris (rib) available for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Phoenix. Harris' Friday projection includes 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.9...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker starting for Lakers on Friday in placed of injured LeBron James (adductor)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Walker will get the start on Friday with LeBron James sidelined with an adductor injury. Our models expect Walker to play 33.3 minutes against Sacramento. Walker's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph playing bench role on Saturday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Joseph will come off the bench after Killian Hayes was chosen as Saturday's starting point guard. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to record 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Memphis on Friday. Rivers is averaging 3.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (illness) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Kings on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Sacramento. Davis' Friday projection includes 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (ankle) starting for Damian Lillard (calf) on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant will return after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In 36.5 minutes, our models project Grant to score 33.1 FanDuel points. Grant's projection includes 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
Strus scores 31, Heat roll past sliding Hornets 132-115
Max Strus scored 31 points, making eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat spoiled LaMelo Ball's return to the Charlotte lineup by beating the Hornets 132-115
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
