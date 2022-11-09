Read full article on original website
sfasu.edu
Family-established endowment honors Music Prep’s Barnett
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – An endowment honoring the late Pat Barnett has been established at Stephen F. Austin State University by her son, Barry Barnett, to recognize the many contributions she made to the university’s Music Preparatory Division in the School of Music. The Patricia A. Barnett Fund commemorates...
sfasu.edu
SFA hosts ‘Women in Entrepreneurship’ panel discussion
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — To mark National Women’s Small Business Month in October, Stephen F. Austin State University’s Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship in the Rusche College of Business recently sponsored “Women in Entrepreneurship,” a panel discussion for students, faculty and staff featuring three local female business owners.
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK pays visit to Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News paid a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series. Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops. “You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine […]
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Dr. Leah Kahn receives Texas Forestry Association’s 2022 Project Learning Tree Outstanding Educator Award
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Texas Forestry Association presented Dr. Leah Kahn, an associate professor of education studies at Stephen F. Austin State University, with the 2022 Project Learning Tree Outstanding Educator Award during its annual meeting held in College Station in October. “This award means a great deal to...
KLTV
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
KTRE
East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
sfasu.edu
20-year Army vet, Jonathan Shuskey, playing golf for SFA
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (BVM Sports) – Jonathan Shuskey has been busy since retiring from the military two years ago. The 20-year Army veteran just finished his first fall season with Stephen F. Austin State University golf after transferring from Christian Brothers University. The Lumberjacks played well but there is plenty to work on ahead of the spring season.
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ancestry DNA Test Connects Aging Veteran With Son He Never Knew
A group of North Texas volunteers rallied to help a father and veteran live out his final years with the family he never knew he had. Mark Elliott says he hopes his family's story inspires others to advocate for aging veterans who need help accessing critical resources. For most of...
KLTV
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a setback but is not in immediate danger, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The update states, “Friends, Cooper has had a bit...
KTRE
East Texas Ag News: City Wildlife
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - I got a call this week from a couple that had just built their home in the country and loved seeing the deer each morning but were upset about the deer eating their newly planted azaleas. Then there was the gentleman that lives in Crown Colony who was frustrated about the armadillo that was tearing up his wife’s flower beds. And, more recently, my friend Joe was also concerned about an armadillo that had taken up residence under the slab of his house.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council moves forward in developing an advisory committee
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Following the cancelation of certificates of obligation, the city council has had to reconfigure how they will pay for several city projects. Certificates of obligation were originally going to be used to fund these projects but the projects were halted after a petition was brought forward with enough signatures to stop the city from taking on this new debt without voter approval.
KLTV
Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man. Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams. Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston...
Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on Thursday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Nacogdoches area. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31 of Arkansas, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. On Dec. 4, 2020, […]
Tenaha man arrested for drug possession, booked on four charges
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Tenaha man is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor after being found in possession of methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs. Joahquillan Deraez Nickerson, 40, was sent to the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony charge for possessing a controlled substance, two Class A misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and resisting arrest and a Class C misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
Man arrested, accused of stabbing two family members leaving both in critical condition
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed two people Friday evening. Kunta Kinte Williams, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident which occurred in the 1800 block of Keltys Street, according to the Lufkin Police Department. At 5:35 p.m., […]
Man arrested in Nacogdoches County for possession of meth, Xanax pills
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tenaha man was arrested in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, and officials said he is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of meth, illicit prescription drugs and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a traffic stop in the 4800 block of North University Drive, and […]
