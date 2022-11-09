Read full article on original website
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen
An enormous gamma-ray burst from a dying star was the most powerful recorded, scientists have said.
Space Watch: Planet Killer Asteroid Headed to Our Direction, Should We Start Worrying?
A huge "planet killer" asteroid has been discovered and is heading in our direction. The space rock 2022 AP7, which has a diameter of 1 to 2 km and passes our orbit, has "no risk" of impacting Earth. Largest in Eight Years. According to astronomers, the largest planet-killer-sized asteroid to...
James Webb Space Telescope snaps new, super-spooky image of Pillars of Creation
The James Webb Space Telescope pulled a creepy trick in a new image of the Pillars of Creation: making the stars "disappear" by focusing on a different wavelength of light.
"Halloween asteroid" shaped like a skull flew by Earth twice in the last few years
Radar image of asteroid 2015 TB145Credit: NAIC-Arecibo/NSF; Public Domain Image. There is a Halloween asteroid that is spookily shaped like a skull. The asteroid is officially called 2015 TB145.
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid discovered – and it’s heading our way
Astronomers say they have discovered the largest planet killer-sized asteroid in eight years, and that the huge space rock will cross Earth’s orbit. The asteroid, named 2022 AP7, was reported by researchers looking for space rocks within the orbits of Earth and Venus. Writing in the Astronomical Journal, lead...
Why the James Webb Space Telescope's amazing 'Pillars of Creation' photo has astronomers buzzing
The James Webb Space Telescope's view of the famous "Pillars of Creation" reveals cosmic processes like never before. Here is what makes astronomers so excited.
NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe
More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?. But if...
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Mars Shaken by Meteorite Impact That Dug Up a Pleasant Surprise
A meteor crashed into Mars on Christmas Eve 2021, and shook the planet so much that NASA's InSight lander recorded the rumblings. Scientists didn't know where the quake came from until NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft circling the red planet, captured images of the new impact crater. NASA revealed...
Collapsed Arecibo telescope offers near-Earth asteroid warning from beyond the grave
The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico completely collapsed in 2020. Now, scientists going through its final observations offer a major new asteroid report.
Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years
Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core
A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"
According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
