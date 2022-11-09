ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
The US Sun

Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space

On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Daily Beast

NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe

More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?. But if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire

NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
sciencealert.com

Mars Shaken by Meteorite Impact That Dug Up a Pleasant Surprise

A meteor crashed into Mars on Christmas Eve 2021, and shook the planet so much that NASA's InSight lander recorded the rumblings. Scientists didn't know where the quake came from until NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft circling the red planet, captured images of the new impact crater. NASA revealed...
The Independent

Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years

Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
scitechdaily.com

Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core

A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
Herbie J Pilato

The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"

According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
Gizmodo

NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy