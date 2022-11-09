Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Shiiba House // Mandai Architects
A Sense of Publicness Embodied by an Old HouseThe project is a renovation of a house in Kyoto originally built around a hundred years ago, inherited and lived in from generation to generation. The site consisted of a rich garden that had been maintained over the years, with a little two-story Japanese style house situated in the center.
architizer.com
CONNECT Communities Hamilton // DPAI Architecture Inc.
Built off our client’s Life Redesign Model, CONNECT Communities is a transitional residence for those recovering from acquired brain injuries or stroke. This treatment programme requested that traditional barrier-free code requirements be creatively avoided or hidden where possible, creating a definitively residential environment. The 42 bedrooms with accessible ensuites and communal living spaces are connected to amenity spaces and offices.
architizer.com
“Architects, We Need To Talk.”
Erin Pellegrino and Jake Rudin are the co-founders of Out of Architecture, a career consulting firm helping architects and designers find creatively fulfilling roles beyond the bounds of traditional architectural practice. Nikita Morell is a copywriter for architects and the founder of Architects WordShop. She is on a mission to make architecture websites sound more human, less robot.
architizer.com
Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below
Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
architizer.com
M Pavilion // Dazhou And Associates
M Pavilion is located in the lobby of an office building in Xuhui District, Shanghai, a coffee shop commissioned by M Stand. In order not to disturb the daily operations of the building, we proposed two basic strategies at the beginning of the design process: a rapid construction and a light touch to the site.
Comments / 0