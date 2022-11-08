Read full article on original website
Knee Brace – [Eshu Tune] (Hannibal Buress)
If you clicked on this article because the figure in the cover art looks like the hilarious and always boundary-pushing comedian Hannibal Buress, you’d be right. Well, you’d be right to an extent because to my recent discovery, he has been making music under the moniker Eshu Tune, and while I hadn’t heard any music before today, I am just now realizing what I have been missing for way too long. Hannibal is from Chicago, but no matter where his home is, I would consider him one of my favorite actors/comedians, and since I knew he has always been a lifelong music fan, his introduction to rapping doesn’t surprise me even slightly.
Lit Reeezy – Vulnerable
On the album Vulnerable, Lit Reeezy meditates upon where he has been and focuses on where he’s going. The concept of mental health ties much of the journey together. With the topic of depression, Lit Reeezy is painfully familiar, both as someone who has battled depression his entire life as well as having a psychologist mother. Throughout this project, he speaks from experience, personally, and from a treatment point of view. Living with anxiety and depression is something that afflicts far too many people, and Lit Reeezy’s treatment of such a sensitive topic is quite impressive.
Fast Rising R&B Artist sectiontoo’s Releases New Music Video “Heaven Only Knows”
This year, there have been many debates about whether R&B music is still alive. While the answer might be clear to some, some critics argue that R&B music is dead. Singer/songwriter sectiontoo, from Queens, New York, is an artist proving that R&B music isn’t disappearing anytime soon. The rising talent found success after the release of his viral summer 2022 smash “Come See Me Tonight.” By using a well-crafted mix of R&B, Soul, Funk, AfroBeats, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Pop, sectiontoo has developed a unique sound that is unheard of right now.
Mariah the Scientist Returns With Her New Single ‘Bout Mine’
Following the success of “Stone Cold,” Mariah The Scientist debuted her new single “Bout Mine.” Directed by Cam Busby with assistance from Mariah, the R&B singer created a record that details her frustrations about the romantic complications she is experiencing from a lover. On the record, the rising singer promises that this specific person will regret how they’ve been mistreating her love.
Behind The Track: Cg Beats Delivers On Up Tempo Single ‘Overtime’
Cg Beats is an up-and-coming hip hop artist and producer making his presence felt in music’s underground scene. Originally from New York but currently based out of Florida, the creative brings a vast musical background to the table, infusing numerous genres into his beats and music. Growing up, music was always something that Cg Beats enjoyed and spent a lot of time with. Soon enough, that passion would develop into a career.
Where the Shooters Be – [SleazyWorld Go]
As we approach the end of the year, I always find myself looking back on the events that unfolded in the world of rap since January to see who I think had a bigger year than the rest. Sure, there are always emcees who were big that got bigger, and then there are the artists who came out of nowhere and blindsided the industry with an entirely new sound that you couldn’t ignore even if you wanted to for whatever reason. When looking at 2022 so far, a few notable names come to mind. Locally, I think PGF Nuk had an absolutely magnificent year, breaking out of the local scene to become a nationwide gem. Yeat continued his world domination tour and became a household name and a character in pop culture, not just the music industry.
Bares makes his LL debut with “2 PHONES”
I’ve been listening to Bares for over a year now, and it’s been impressive to see just how much his sound has developed in that short time. Discovering your sound is something that can take years for an artist, and with his latest few tracks — specifically his most recent “2 PHONES” — I think he just might’ve found it.
An Inside Look into Nick Lamb’s Incredible Journey
Nick Lamb is a producer, pianist, and writer from Berkeley, California. He’s currently signed with DannyBoyStyles production company known as Pure Music. Being a young artist, his musical journey began way back at an early age when he fell in love with the family piano at the age of 4 years. At age 12, he narrates how he studied with a jazz teacher named Susan, who encouraged him to learn how harmony works instead of learning individual songs.
Trick – [BFB Da Packman]
One thing that I feel gets overlooked when it comes to examining the Michigan music scene is the diversity that comes from the Midwestern state. The biggest sound to come out of the northern hub is one popularized by rappers like Icewear Vezzo and Babyface Ray, but when you look at a list of other emcees from Detroit or Flint, you see that musicians like Sada Baby, whiterosemoxie, BONES, and many others sound nothing like this currently exploding style. I love that because it shows Michigan isn’t just going through a phase in time, and I believe the state is only going to continue proving that they’re here for a long time as well as a good time.
