As we approach the end of the year, I always find myself looking back on the events that unfolded in the world of rap since January to see who I think had a bigger year than the rest. Sure, there are always emcees who were big that got bigger, and then there are the artists who came out of nowhere and blindsided the industry with an entirely new sound that you couldn’t ignore even if you wanted to for whatever reason. When looking at 2022 so far, a few notable names come to mind. Locally, I think PGF Nuk had an absolutely magnificent year, breaking out of the local scene to become a nationwide gem. Yeat continued his world domination tour and became a household name and a character in pop culture, not just the music industry.

1 DAY AGO