Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Migrant among group who unexpectedly arrived in Kingston explains his journey to Massachusetts
KINGSTON, Mass. — One member of the group that was unexpectedly placed in a South Shore hotel by state officials identified himself on Thursday as Haitian who came to the United States with his family and shared details of the long journey they took to Massachusetts. Approximately 107 people...
Restaurant Elis: ‘It was only fine, it wasn’t awful’ – review
Restaurant Elis, Town Hall Hotel, 8 Patriot Square, London E2 9NF (020 7871 0460; restaurantelis.co.uk). Small plates £8-£13, large plates £16-£38, desserts £7-£10, wines from £30. It’s true that dinner didn’t get off to a great start. There were the three times I...
Comments / 0