14850.com
Flooding closes Cascadilla Gorge Trail between downtown and east hill
The Cascadilla Creek gorge trail is closed between Linn Street and College Avenue due to flooding, Cornell said in alert on Saturday morning. The gorge trail runs from Cascadilla Creek Park in downtown Ithaca up the hill, under the Stewart Avenue Bridge, to stairs alongside Cornell’s Performing Arts Center in Collegetown.
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Man dead after Elmira fatal hit and run
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
NewsChannel 36
Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver
UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Syracuse. On Nov. 6, Nakima Hassan, 37, was driving a Lincoln MKS on the 3000 block of South Salina Street when she hit Alvina Grant, 49, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Hassan left the scene of the accident.
whcuradio.com
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
Suspicious Fire Rips Through RV Near Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
Neighbors believe someone torched an abandoned recreation vehicle parked at a vacant Binghamton house. The blaze occurred at 43 Morgan Road on the city's South Side, just across the street from Ross Park Zoo. A nearby resident reported the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Fire department duty chief Sam...
Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened
An accident on I-86 this afternoon has the interstate closed in the eastbound direction.
963thebuzzer.com
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown
Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
cnycentral.com
Many of us will be waking up to our first accumulating snow of the season Monday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Mother nature has pushed it off too long and many locations are overdue for their first snowfall of the season. In fact if you want to TRACK WHERE and WHEN the ANTICIPATED snow will be HOUR-BY-HOUR be sure to head over this stories PHOTO GALLERY for SPECIFIC FUTURECAST MAPS.
WETM
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
14850.com
Floral Avenue closed due to pedestrian crash, say county officials
County officials say Floral Ave, Route 13A in Ithaca’s west end, is closed late Monday night between West State Street and Coy Glen Road due to a crash involving a pedestrian. As of 11:38pm, officials said the road might be closed for up to two hours. Avoid the area.
Hornell Police remind residents lock up their houses and cars
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Like other local law enforcement in the last year, Hornell Police are reminding people to keep their homes and businesses locked up as the number of theft reports has increased recently. The City of Hornell Police Department issued a reminder to residents to keep their homes, storage facilities, vehicles, construction sites […]
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
NewsChannel 36
Body Found After Search and Rescue Operation at Waverly Glen Park
UPDATE (6:45 PM) -- According to Waverly Police, a body was found at Waverly Glen Park following a search Thursday afternoon. Police say that no foul play is suspected. Family members of the deceased individual have been notified. An investigation will follow. WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- The entrance to Waverly...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire
NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
