Ithaca, NY

14850.com

Flooding closes Cascadilla Gorge Trail between downtown and east hill

The Cascadilla Creek gorge trail is closed between Linn Street and College Avenue due to flooding, Cornell said in alert on Saturday morning. The gorge trail runs from Cascadilla Creek Park in downtown Ithaca up the hill, under the Stewart Avenue Bridge, to stairs alongside Cornell’s Performing Arts Center in Collegetown.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Man dead after Elmira fatal hit and run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver

UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
FREEVILLE, NY
963thebuzzer.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
WIBX 950

Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown

Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire.
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Floral Avenue closed due to pedestrian crash, say county officials

County officials say Floral Ave, Route 13A in Ithaca’s west end, is closed late Monday night between West State Street and Coy Glen Road due to a crash involving a pedestrian. As of 11:38pm, officials said the road might be closed for up to two hours. Avoid the area.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Police remind residents lock up their houses and cars

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Like other local law enforcement in the last year, Hornell Police are reminding people to keep their homes and businesses locked up as the number of theft reports has increased recently. The City of Hornell Police Department issued a reminder to residents to keep their homes, storage facilities, vehicles, construction sites […]
HORNELL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Body Found After Search and Rescue Operation at Waverly Glen Park

UPDATE (6:45 PM) -- According to Waverly Police, a body was found at Waverly Glen Park following a search Thursday afternoon. Police say that no foul play is suspected. Family members of the deceased individual have been notified. An investigation will follow. WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- The entrance to Waverly...
WAVERLY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire

NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

