Letter: My interest in community service is undiminished, and thank you
I’ve always believed running for and holding public office is a privilege. Although the outcome of the recent Routt County commissioner race was not what I had anticipated, it’s been a wonderful experience. Over the last eight months I’ve reconnected with old friends and made many new friends.
Incident at Steamboat High School leads local Jewish congregation to join Anti-Defamation League program
On Sept. 26 in the middle of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana — considered one of the highest of Jewish holidays — a Jewish student at Steamboat Springs High School found a swastika scrawled across his car. The incident was caught on camera, and the offending student...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority will be ‘challenged in new ways’ after voters pass STR tax
When Steamboat Springs Council member Michael Buccino walked in to the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, he had three words for the agency’s executive director. “We got funding,” Buccino told Jason Peasley after Steamboat voters passed the city’s 2A ballot measure Tuesday, Nov. 8....
Respiratory virus season ‘looking ugly so far,’ medical professionals say
Anyone hosting a Thanksgiving gathering this year with younger, older or immune-compromised guests — especially if some guests are flying in — might consider asking their guests to mask up during their travels. “If I were traveling, I would be wearing a mask with all the high level...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority seeks applicants for board of directors
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Hayden ranch honored, STR tax pass: Most-read stories this week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake. A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday. U.S. Forest Service...
Proposed mixed-use development on Yampa Street moves forward
In a unanimous vote, the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission recommended approval for a three-story mixed-use development at 608 Yampa Street. The 13,738-square-foot structure would be on the corner of Sixth and Yampa streets, and adjacent to the section of Butcherknife Creek that runs through the parking lot south of Clyde’s Pies.
Stoller steps down after 15 years, Steamboat Chamber begins search for new leader
Kara Stoller, chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, announced Thursday, Nov. 10, she is stepping down as the organization’s leader in January. “Kara’s impact in our community is immeasurable,” Sarah Fox, board president of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, wrote in a news release. “She has given her heart and soul to better our community, and we thank her for her relentless support of our local businesses and her commitment to keep our economy thriving.”
North Routt Chili Cook-off revived by Steamboat Lake Outpost
The North Routt Chili Cook-off is back after taking a few years hiatus. The new owners at the Steamboat Lake Outpost is bringing back the beloved, cozy contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Ever since we started the business we heard whisperings about the North Routt Chili Cook-off and people were...
The Record for Oct. 31-Nov. 6
8:50 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 6:40 p.m. — SSPD helped search for a missing person near the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. 7:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Potential street improvements at Ski Time Square open for review
Perhaps the most confusing dead-end in Steamboat Springs, Ski Time Square is poised for redevelopment. The design development plans for the Ski Time Square Drive Public Turnaround and Complete Streets Improvement Project were recently completed by Baseline Engineering. The city hopes to reactivate the street, which has been flanked with...
Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Join Off the Beaten Path for our grand reopening. While we were closed from Nov. 7-10, underwent a lot of changes. So you will definitely want to stop by.
Moving Mountain among Outside Magazines ‘Best Places to Work’
Outside Magazine recently named Moving Mountains as one of the “Best Places to Work in 2022,” for the third time, according to a news release. Moving Mountains is a Steamboat Springs company that provides of luxury vacation rentals, concierge services and more. “I’ve been working here for six...
Oak Creek to bid out Sheriff Reservoir fixes again, now with Routt County, state support
Routt County approved more support to complete upgrades at Sheriff Reservoir on Tuesday, Nov. 8, this time for installation of a new head gate at Oak Creek’s nearly 70-year-old water source. The $80,000 from the county will be used with an equal amount of town funding to get a...
Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honors Students of the Month
During a recent club meeting, The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs named Margaux Shea its Student of the Month for November. Shea is a senior at Steamboat Springs High School and an accomplished athlete and student. In hockey, she was the captain of the two-time state championship Steamboat U19 team, as well as a multi-year captain for several hockey teams.
Obituary: Allen “Nick” Stieduhar
Allen Newton Stieduhar, 92, of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away on October 26th, 2022. He was born June 7, 1930, in Gallup, N.M., the second child of George and Ethel Stieduhar. He always was known as “Nick” because he was told his middle name was “Nichols”, it was not until he was in his 50’s that he found out his true middle name.
Steamboat’s Holiday Inn sells; owners close Rex’s after 16-year run
The Holiday Inn in Steamboat Springs has sold, confirmed by owner Scott Marr on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Rex’s American Grill & Bar will be closing its doors along with the sale. “I have major mixed feelings,” Marr said of the deal, which is expected to close in early...
SSWSC adds new Olympic sport to its program roster
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is introducing a new snow sports program this winter season. Ski mountaineering, known as skimo, is an endurance sport that requires athletes to ski up and down a mountain faster than their opponents. Similar to other endurance sports, the distances and terrains vary based on which mountain is being raced.
Oak Creek Mountain Park to unveil new parking lot this spring
The town of Oak Creek has officially committed to assist its public works department in the construction of a new parking lot at Oak Creek Mountain Park. When the Oak Creek Mountain Park property was sold to the town in 2019, there was always a plan to build a parking lot for visitors, but it just never got underway.
SSWSC earns 24 slots on Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team has been announced with 24 Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes making the list across the Alpine, freestyle, ski jumping and Nordic combined disciplines. The All-Star team honors 65 athletes in total with 32 coming from Alpine, 23 in freestyle...
