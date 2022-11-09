Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers GM Reveals Team and Justin Turner Are Exploring ‘Different’ Contract
It’s clear the team wants to bring back Justin Turner, but the question remains for how much they’d be willing to bring him back and how much Turner will be inclined to return for. Turner has publicly said he’d be open to a return to the Mets, but of course this came at the heels of Turner being uncertain with what the team wanted to do with him.
Trea Turner Rumors: Yankees Considered Favorite to Sign Shortstop in New Odds
The question mark of Trea Turner‘s new team continues to remain at an all-time high as teams all across the league look for their chance to sign the All-Star shortstop. There have been talks of him being open to moving back to the east coast, but a new favorite that hasn’t been talked about is that he could end up with the New York Yankees.
Dodgers News: Scott Boras Thinks Cody Bellinger Can Regain His Form
The Dodgers are still deciding whether or not they want to bring Cody Bellinger back in 2023. They have the option to tender him a contract this offseason, or they can just let him go to become a free agent. On Wednesday, Bellinger’s agent, the famous Scott Boras, spoke about his clients entering important offseasons, including the Dodgers’ centerfielder.
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Reacts to Winning Silver Slugger Award
Trea Turner won the Silver Slugger Award in 2022 for the first time in his career. Turner, who’s been in the league since 2015, hit 21 home runs and set career-highs with 100 RBIs and 39 doubles, while finishing second in all of baseball with 194 hits (only trailing Freddie Freeman).
Trea Turner Rumors: Phillies Remain Top Landing Spot for Dodgers Free Agent
The 119th MLB season is over, but that doesn’t mean the baseball talk stops. Free agency is in full motion, and the rumors are hot and heavy. The Dodgers are in the running at landing at least one of the top free agents in the market, and they are bound to get one of the top guys.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
After a brief moment of Blake Treinen deciding whether he wanted to do surgery or not, and after being told surgery is an option, Treinen decided to go through with surgery on his shoulder. The injury that lingered all season long kept him to just five games and Treinen will have about a 10 month timetable for a full recovery.
Andrew Heaney Rumors: Blue Jays Reportedly Throw Their Name in the Hat for Dodgers Free Agent
When healthy, the Dodgers pitching unit was one of the best in the league and Andrew Heaney was one of the names to keep the Dodgers on top. Heaney is in the mix of free agent pitches to keep an eye on and the Blue Jays are reportedly in on going after the pitcher.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Praises Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman
To win 111 games in a regular season requires much love among the club house and the perfect amount of team chemistry. That’s exactly what propelled the Dodgers to be one of the most feared teams during the regular season with Trea Turner leading the charge next to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.
Trea Turner: Can The Dodgers Replace the Shortstop’s Production in the Lineup?
It can’t be understated what Trea Turner brought to the Dodgers all season long. Turner ranked in the top of every major category among shortstops and played the second most games of his career. Turner could’ve played more if Dave Roberts didn’t elect to rest him for later parts...
RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update
The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa’s Agent Doesn’t Foresee Bad Blood if LA Pursues Shortstop
The Dodgers are in the market for a shortstop and are one of the richest teams in baseball. It might surprise you to learn that the agent for a prominent free-agent shortstop thinks there might be a fit between his client and Los Angeles. At the GM meetings in Las...
Tyler Anderson Rumors: Angels, Red Sox Reportedly Interested in Dodgers Free Agent
Tyler Anderson had a breakout year for the Dodgers in 2022, making his first All-Star team and finishing fifth in the National League with a 2.57 ERA. He was one of only two L.A. starters to remain healthy all season, along with Cy Young finalist Julio Urias. Anderson was with...
Dodgers News: LA Officially Extends Qualifying Offer to Trea Turner
In a move that surprised exactly no one, the Dodgers on Thursday officially extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner. This year’s QO is a one-year, $19.65 million offer, which Turner could accept and come back for one more year in Los Angeles. Turner won’t accept the offer,...
Dodgers News: Voting Is Now Open For All-MLB Team
It’s time for the Dodgers to be recognized by the fans for their efforts all season long as voting for the All-MLB teams has officially opened. Voting will be open until November 22 at 5 P.M. eastern time. The Dodgers highlight the list with eight players making the list....
Report: Phillies believed to have 'real interest' in free-agent SS Xander Bogaerts
The Philadelphia Phillies already have one of the highest 2023 payrolls in baseball, but after falling just two wins short of a World Series title, they seem ready to spend even more this winter. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Phillies have "real interest" in free...
Dodgers Offseason: Potential LA Target Jacob deGrom Has Rumored Interest in Rangers
The Dodgers are looking for starting pitching this offseason, whether that’s bringing back Clayton Kershaw and/or Tyler Anderson, going outside the organization, or both. If they decide to make a splash in free agency, one potential target would be Jacob deGrom, who has been the best pitcher in baseball over the last several years when he’s healthy, which isn’t very often.
Dodgers Rumors: Tyler Anderson Expected to Get Qualifying Offer from LA
The Dodgers had three left-handed starting pitchers hit free agency this week, and at least two of them are guys they’d love to have back. Clayton Kershaw is spending his second straight offseason deciding between Los Angeles, the Rangers, and retirement, while his former nemesis turned bestie Tyler Anderson is hitting the market coming off the best season of his career.
Dodgers: Meet Chris Taylor’s First Dog, Charlotte, Who He Named After His College Town
As crazy as it sounds, MLB players have lives outside of just playing the game which also includes the fact that they have a little family of their own outside of the Dodgers family. Many players are welcoming their first or second child but Dodgers utility man, Chris Taylor, is...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0