Dodgers GM Reveals Team and Justin Turner Are Exploring ‘Different’ Contract

It’s clear the team wants to bring back Justin Turner, but the question remains for how much they’d be willing to bring him back and how much Turner will be inclined to return for. Turner has publicly said he’d be open to a return to the Mets, but of course this came at the heels of Turner being uncertain with what the team wanted to do with him.
Dodgers News: Scott Boras Thinks Cody Bellinger Can Regain His Form

The Dodgers are still deciding whether or not they want to bring Cody Bellinger back in 2023. They have the option to tender him a contract this offseason, or they can just let him go to become a free agent. On Wednesday, Bellinger’s agent, the famous Scott Boras, spoke about his clients entering important offseasons, including the Dodgers’ centerfielder.
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

After a brief moment of Blake Treinen deciding whether he wanted to do surgery or not, and after being told surgery is an option, Treinen decided to go through with surgery on his shoulder. The injury that lingered all season long kept him to just five games and Treinen will have about a 10 month timetable for a full recovery.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update

The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Dodgers Offseason: Potential LA Target Jacob deGrom Has Rumored Interest in Rangers

The Dodgers are looking for starting pitching this offseason, whether that’s bringing back Clayton Kershaw and/or Tyler Anderson, going outside the organization, or both. If they decide to make a splash in free agency, one potential target would be Jacob deGrom, who has been the best pitcher in baseball over the last several years when he’s healthy, which isn’t very often.
Dodgers Rumors: Tyler Anderson Expected to Get Qualifying Offer from LA

The Dodgers had three left-handed starting pitchers hit free agency this week, and at least two of them are guys they’d love to have back. Clayton Kershaw is spending his second straight offseason deciding between Los Angeles, the Rangers, and retirement, while his former nemesis turned bestie Tyler Anderson is hitting the market coming off the best season of his career.
