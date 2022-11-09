Read full article on original website
98-year-old World War II veteran among group honored by George County students
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Dozens of veterans were recognized by students at Agricola Elementary School in George County Friday morning. Veterans from five different wars were represented at the program organized by Mrs. Regina Everett and the 6th Grade History Club. The guests were treated to breakfast while students sang, read poetry and played […]
Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show. “Anytime you...
New RESTORE projects announced, including $5.5 million each for North Washington; Front Beach project
BILOXI, Mississippi -- Gov. Tate Reeves announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects, with more than half of the $49 million allocated going to projects in Jackson County, including improvements to the North Washington Avenue corridor and Ocean Springs Front Beach. Reeves made the announcement Thursday during the 7th annual Restoration...
Resurrection Catholic school holds prayer service for Lee Tingle, coach battling rare brain disease
Mermaid Arts & Crafts show returns to the Coast this weekend. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST. |. The Mermaid Arts & Crafts show is...
Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show
Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day
Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd.
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
Reeves announces more than $8M in RESTORE funding for Hancock County projects
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for the Gulf Coast, including more than $8 million for three separate Hancock County projects. . “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said...
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
Once implemented, these projects will join the total of more than $795 million already being...
Mike Ezell- Winner of 4th Congressional District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday night was one to celebrate for Pascagoula native Mike Ezell, as he now represents the 4th Congressional District in the Magnolia State. However, the newly-elected winner says his work as sheriff is not done yet. “I’m proud to be the sheriff of Jackson County,” Ezell...
Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:. Events. All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022. GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted...
In the Kitchen with Brick & Spoon | First Gulf Coast Brunch Festival coming to Gulfport
Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd.
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
Community Labyrinth Walk in Waveland
Walking a labyrinth is a centuries-old practice that centers the mind, soul and spirit. If your neighbors are looking more relaxed, perhaps they visited the labyrinth set up in Waveland last week. - by Wendy Sullivan and Chaplain Jo Kirkendall. Walking the labyrinth is a centuries-old spiritual exercise found in...
Condo Development Brings Excitement to Waveland
The City of Waveland may be embarking on the comeback of its beachfront commercial district, thanks to a proposed mixed-use development. A proposed condominium development planned for the corner of Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard in Waveland has excitement building among officials and the public alike. The development plans come before the city’s Planning and Zoning commission on Monday, November 14, includes nine condominium units, a raised swimming pool, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar.
Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces. “This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who...
Lamar County approves alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
Ocean Springs man charged in Biloxi stabbing case
An Ocean Springs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man earlier today. Biloxi Police charged 32-year-old William Oliver with aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $200,000. Police responded to a call about 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach...
New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
