Wake Forest, NC

cbs17

I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DUNN, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

[UPDATED] Tornado warning for Duke's campus ends

A tornado warning issued for Duke’s campus ended at 10:15 a.m. Community members may resume normal activity. "A tornado has been sighted or radar indicates a thunderstorm circulation that can spawn a tornado in the area near Duke's main campus in Durham," the Duke Alert read. Members of the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

