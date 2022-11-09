Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Yard Waste – Sat, 12 Nov 2022 14:46:43 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 12 Nov 2022 14:46:43 -0500: Missed Yard Waste at Address: Kinvara Ct & S Wingate St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Missed leave pickup and street cleaner last week on Thursday. Please have them come. Streets are a mess with leaves and it’s slippery on sidewalks and road.
cbs17
New Bern Ave. closed amid Raleigh flooding; tree blocks part of Glenwood Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remnants of Hurricane Nicole hit Raleigh on Friday afternoon and evening, causing some flooding and damage Friday night. Just after 7 p.m., part of a tree fell on Glenwood Avenue, blocking at least one lane. The incident happened near Morehead Drive, which is just north...
cbs17
I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
cbs17
Sewer repairs in Wendell and Durham altering traffic, closing part of road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lanes will be reduced within the 1000 block of Edgemont Road in Wendell between Greenhouse Road and Coopers Hawk Trail for a sewer service repair. Repair is underway and estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. this evening, the City of Raleigh said. Access...
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
chapelboro.com
Vehicle Fire Knocks Out Power to UNC Hospitals’ Dogwood Parking Deck
UPDATE: UNC said the Dogwood Parking Deck will remain entirely closed on Friday, November 11 for repairs. A parking deck predominantly used for the UNC Hospitals main campus in Chapel Hill is without power, as a vehicle fire on Thursday caused electrical damage at the site. Access to the Dogwood...
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
Tornado watch extended, most canceled in Central NC; very low severe weather threat into evening
Tornado watch extended until 6:00 p.m.; most canceled in Central NC, very little severe weather threat going into the evening.
jocoreport.com
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
Should Raleigh charge people to ride the bus again? The transit authority thinks so.
The ultimate decision will rest with the City Council.
'It isn't great to not have a solid roof:' Durham woman still recovering from Ian worries as Nicole looms
DURHAM, N.C. — Just weeks after Ian impacted North Carolina, tropical depression Nicole is threatening the state with heavy rain, winds and isolated tornadoes. Some Triangle families, still recovering from Ian's damage, are watching Nicole's approach warily. Repairs from the last storm are far from finished – and she's...
cbs17
Police looking for man who they say stole catalytic converters from Henderson funeral home parking lot
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they’re looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters near a funeral home. Officers said this happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the property of JM White Funeral Home on Zeb Robinson Road. They shared surveillance...
Chronicle
[UPDATED] Tornado warning for Duke's campus ends
A tornado warning issued for Duke’s campus ended at 10:15 a.m. Community members may resume normal activity. "A tornado has been sighted or radar indicates a thunderstorm circulation that can spawn a tornado in the area near Duke's main campus in Durham," the Duke Alert read. Members of the...
WRAL
Raleigh police see drop in fatal overdoses despite responding to more than 500 overdose calls
The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls. The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls.
cbs17
SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Mother Hit by Stray Bullet in Her Home Says Accused Gunman Won’t Face Charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two childr…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant...
The 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade is almost here. Here’s what to know before you go
Yes, it’s super early for a Christmas parade, but that’s how we roll in Raleigh. We have info here for attending and watching it on TV.
