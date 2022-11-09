PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Pascagoula sophomore Khyliyah Moore splits time between basketball, softball, and volleyball and still excels in the classroom. “Well, I try like not to procrastinate with my school when I try to get all of my work done,” Moore said. “I try to time it. So therefore I would have time to be able to go to my practice focus on practice. I try to get everything done ahead of time.”

