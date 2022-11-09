Read full article on original website
WLOX
Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show. “Anytime you...
WLOX
Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces. “This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who...
mgccc.edu
MGCCC receives $12 million in Restore Act Funds to provide no-cost and low-cost training
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College received two grants totaling $12.1 million through the RESTORE Act projects Governor Tate Reeves announced this week. The two grants are for Workforce Training – Meeting the Needs of the Supply Chain and for a Health Professions Center for Excellence through the Health Professions (HEALP) for our Community program.
New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
WLOX
Keesler Air Force Base: the city within a city for active duty and veterans
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there are a lot of and missions at Keesler Air Force Base, there are also a lot of amenities. So much so, that Keesler could be considered, in many ways, a city inside a city. The business of keeping America safe requires a little downtime...
Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine
Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.
WLOX
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For working mother Lauren Fernandez, dropping everything and changing career paths remained a pipe dream. “I have two kids, so I’m a working mom and my husband is working; and I couldn’t just afford to stop working and go back to school,” Fernandez said. “Kids take money, school takes money, life takes money.”
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District considering new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is holding two parent-community stakeholder meetings to discuss a ‘flex school calendar,’ a tentative plan being researched and discussed for the PGSD in the 2023-24 school year. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to the Gulfport...
WLOX
Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:. Events. All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022. GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted...
WLOX
Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show
WLOX
Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors
Mississippi Press
New RESTORE projects announced, including $5.5 million each for North Washington; Front Beach project
BILOXI, Mississippi -- Gov. Tate Reeves announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects, with more than half of the $49 million allocated going to projects in Jackson County, including improvements to the North Washington Avenue corridor and Ocean Springs Front Beach. Reeves made the announcement Thursday during the 7th annual Restoration...
WLOX
Kansas to perform at IP Casino Resort & Spa
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Brick & Spoon | First Gulf Coast Brunch Festival coming to Gulfport
George County Schools among 12 districts to stay on state probation
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County Schools remains on probation status after an annual report from the Mississippi Department of Education. The Commission on School Accreditation delivered its assignments of district accreditation statuses to the state board of education on Nov. 10. In all, a dozen out of 137 public school districts are on […]
WLOX
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pascagoula’s Khyliyah Moore
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Pascagoula sophomore Khyliyah Moore splits time between basketball, softball, and volleyball and still excels in the classroom. “Well, I try like not to procrastinate with my school when I try to get all of my work done,” Moore said. “I try to time it. So therefore I would have time to be able to go to my practice focus on practice. I try to get everything done ahead of time.”
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
bslshoofly.com
Condo Development Brings Excitement to Waveland
The City of Waveland may be embarking on the comeback of its beachfront commercial district, thanks to a proposed mixed-use development. A proposed condominium development planned for the corner of Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard in Waveland has excitement building among officials and the public alike. The development plans come before the city’s Planning and Zoning commission on Monday, November 14, includes nine condominium units, a raised swimming pool, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar.
WLOX
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
