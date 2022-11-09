ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show. “Anytime you...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces. “This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Doug Stewart

Bollinger to acquire VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced yesterday that it will acquire VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). Bollinger is buying the assets from ST Engineering North America, a technology, defense, and engineering group.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Veterans Day events, celebrations, freebies happening across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and there’s no shortage of events, celebrations, and freebies happening across the Coast! Here’s a list of what’s going on:. Events. All events listed are happening Friday, November 11, 2022. GAUTIER: Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, hosted...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show

Jackson County celebrates Veterans Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pascagoula and Resurrection High School students were also...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Kansas to perform at IP Casino Resort & Spa

Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 4 hours ago.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

George County Schools among 12 districts to stay on state probation

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – George County Schools remains on probation status after an annual report from the Mississippi Department of Education. The Commission on School Accreditation delivered its assignments of district accreditation statuses to the state board of education on Nov. 10. In all, a dozen out of 137 public school districts are on […]
WLOX

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pascagoula’s Khyliyah Moore

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Pascagoula sophomore Khyliyah Moore splits time between basketball, softball, and volleyball and still excels in the classroom. “Well, I try like not to procrastinate with my school when I try to get all of my work done,” Moore said. “I try to time it. So therefore I would have time to be able to go to my practice focus on practice. I try to get everything done ahead of time.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bslshoofly.com

Condo Development Brings Excitement to Waveland

The City of Waveland may be embarking on the comeback of its beachfront commercial district, thanks to a proposed mixed-use development. A proposed condominium development planned for the corner of Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard in Waveland has excitement building among officials and the public alike. The development plans come before the city’s Planning and Zoning commission on Monday, November 14, includes nine condominium units, a raised swimming pool, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar.
WAVELAND, MS

