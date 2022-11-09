ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season

Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
Las Cruces stories sought for film festival

“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference enters day two

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day two of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference opened Thursday with a Q & A with Mariachi Cobre at the Corbett Center. Today's events include dance and voice clinics and a full Guitarrón/Armonia clinic. Day 1 of the conference included a beginner ballet...
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
Only In El Paso – Boozy Piñatas For Kids Birthday Parties

If you don't already know, nothing is more fun at a kids birthday party than a good old fashioned Mexican pinata to bash around. There is an easy way to spot people shopping for a child's birthday party in El Paso. Just look for the shopping cart loaded with Bar-S weenies, buns, a cake and several 30-packs of Bud Light. The other tell-tale sign of an impending party is the pinata.
Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday

EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year. The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building The post Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
El Paso Military Heroes That We All Should Thank & Remember

We have a STRONG military presence here in El Paso; growing up on Post at Ft Bliss, I've been around the military lifestyle & I have a ton of respect for many of the brave men & women in the Armed Forces. That's why I wanted to write this to remember some of the bravest heroes we've had here in El Paso:
