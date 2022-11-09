ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I love Kanye’s music’: Nick Cave says he’ll still listen to rapper’s songs despite ‘distasteful’ antisemitic remarks

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBE9H_0j5Aps5x00

Nick Cave has weighed in on the Kanye West debate, saying he will still listen to the rapper’s music regardless of his recent antisemitic remarks.

Last month, West made headlines after tweeting antisemitic comments, which led to his brief social media suspension and losing out on his billion-dollar partnership with Adidas .

You can find out more about what West has said and who has called him out here .

“Well, on some level I don’t care what Kanye has to say on things, but I do love Kanye, his music,” Cave said during a new interview on BBC’s Newsnight .

“But, I find antisemitism in particular distasteful. And so it’s very disappointing to hear these remarks and such sort of obvious, boring kind of reductive tropes that he’s actually pedalling.”

Cave added: “However it’s a personal choice as to whether you can go on and listen to that person’s music. I personally can. I love Kanye’s music.

“I feel that he’s done the best music of anybody in some time, the most interesting, challenging, bold music.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YwfW_0j5Aps5x00

The Australian singer-songwriter’s remarks echo recent sentiments , in which he called West’s comments “disgraceful”.

However, he added that despite the rapper’s problematic statements, he still loved his music.

“‘Yeezus’ and those gospel records… those gospel records are like nothing I’ve ever heard before,” Cave said.

“Kanye, for me, controversially, is, in my opinion, the greatest artist of our generation. I love his music.”

BBC’s Newsnight airs weekdays at 10.30pm on BBC Two.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Panther 2: Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s widow inspired her performance

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o has revealed Chadwick Boseman’s widow inspired her performance in the film.“I can’t imagine what it would be like to lose the love of your life,” the actor said of Simone Ledward Boseman, Chadwick’s wife.“At his memorial service... I just witnessed the strength she possessed and I remember being so shocked because I was broken. Here she was, she was so grounded, she was like an oak.”Nyong’o explained that she thought about Simone “a lot” as she prepared for her role.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsMatt Hancock laughs as Boy George retches during first eating trial on I’m a CelebJudge dismisses $3.8m defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers
The Independent

Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix

'Is that Will Smith?': Chris Rock mocks actor after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage. Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix. The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.
The Independent

Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir

Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Boy George wipes away tears after Matt Hancock enters I’m a Celebrity jungle

Boy George was visibly emotional as Matt Hancock entered the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp for the first time.The singer recalled how he was scared his mother would die in hospital at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, when Hancock was health secretary.“Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do? I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong,” Boy George privately told the Bush Telegraph.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Keith Levene of punk band The Clash dies, aged 65

Tributes have been paid to Keith Levene, a founding member of punk bands The Clash and Public Image Ltd, who has died aged 65. Hailed as an innovative guitarist who helped shape the sound of punk, Levene cowrote the song “What’s My Name” from The Clash’s 1977 debut album.Singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole described Levene as a “bona fide guitar genius”. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk, The Guardian reported.He left The Clash before they released their first record, then co-founded the Flowers of Romance with Sid Vicious.After the the Sex Pistols disintegrated in 1978, Levene teamed...
The Independent

Black Panther 2: Crucial post-credit scene makes emotional Marvel fans ‘sob’ in public

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has ended Marvel’s Phase Four in an extremely emotional manner.The new film, a sequel to 2018’s blockbuster, had the tough task of continuing the story without its lead star following the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020.Boseman, who had been diagnosed with cancer four years before, kept his illness secret from the world. After his death, director Ryan Coogler reshaped the film to focus on Shuri, the sister of Boseman’s King T’Challa, played by Letitia Wright.The new film, which is out now, sees Shuri and her fellow Wakandans faced with a threat in the...
The Independent

Matt Hancock covered in slime and feathers during latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock was covered in slime and pelted with feathers and custard as he took part in his fourth challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!Following a public vote, the former health secretary, 44, and his 23-year-old campmate Owen Warner, known as Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, were chosen for Friday’s trial.They soon discovered they would face a jungle-themed version of the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? entitled Who Wants To Look Silly On Air?Your votes mean @_OwenWarner and @MattHancock will be facing the next Trial, 'Who Wants to Look Silly on Air?'It's the famous...
The Independent

Groom-to-be proposes to girlfriend at theatre where they fell in love

A groom-to-be proposed to his girlfriend at the theatre where they fell in love, while they were both drama students at the University of Essex.Samuel Bell, 24, popped the question to Charlotte Button, also 24, at Lakeside Theatre in Colchester, where they both now work.Theatre technician Mr Bell invited Ms Button into the pitch-black amphitheatre pretending he was going to show her some new lights.But instead he showed a heartfelt presentation about the couple’s six-year relationship and when the lights came up, he bent down on one knee.The couple, of Wivenhoe, Essex, got engaged on their sixth anniversary last week,...
The Independent

Will Mellor tells his kids he’s OK as he cries on Strictly over death of his father

Will Mellor was very emotional on the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing.On Saturday night’s episode of the show (12 November), the actor danced the Waltz with his professional partner Nancy Xu to the song “Three Times a Lady”.He chose the track because his late father used to sing it to his mother.In the introduction before the dance, Mellor was shown on a video call with his mother, saying he wanted to use the dance to “pay my respects to my dad”.Mellor’s father, Bill, died in 2020, just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.Due to social distancing guidelines...
The Independent

The Clash and Public Image Ltd co-founder Keith Levene dies aged 65

Guitarist Keith Levene, who was a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died at the age of 65.His close friend, the author Adam Hammond, confirmed Levene died from liver cancer in the early hours of Friday after receiving a terminal diagnosis in recent weeks.He paid tribute in a statement on social media at the request of Levene’s family and described the late musician as “one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time”.It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed...
The Independent

Kiss, hug, hold hands – what exactly do people expect on a first date?

First dates can be a little nerve-wracking, especially when you don’t know what to expect. Questions such as: “Will they like me?”, “Can I kiss on the first date?”, and “When should I follow up about a second date?” often fill any singleton’s mind before meeting up with a Tinder match for coffee. Dating has always had its challenges, but with endless apps and an inescapable hookup culture, it seems dating now comes with an even bigger gray area.Before you agree to drinks with a match you met on Hinge, it’s worth knowing the sort of things you can...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy