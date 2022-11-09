Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
murfreesboro.com
Meet Assistant Superintendent for Finance Brian Runion
Brian Runion has been the assistant superintendent for budget and finance with Rutherford County Schools since July after previously serving as the accounting manager within the department. He’s also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and enlisted, at the age of 28, after completing a finance degree from Middle Tennessee...
wgnsradio.com
5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"
(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center
Congratulations to Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 10th at 11am. Mid-State Oral Surgery & Implant Center is located at 13181 Old Nashville Hwy., Smyrna, TN 37167 (Center is located on Old Nashville Hwy. which is between Sam Ridley and Enon Springs Roads) ane can be contacted at 615-441-1441.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
murfreesboro.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Co-Sponsors Exhibit at Smyrna Outdoor Activity Center
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) is proud to co-sponsor the Thomas Edison Secret Lab exhibit with the Tennessee Valley Authority at the Town of Smyrna Outdoor Activity Center (SOAC). This 1800 sq. ft. traveling exhibit experience explores the fascinating ways science shapes our everyday lives. The exhibit runs through Jan. 8,...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting TN Professional Training Institute
Congratulations to TN Professional Training Institute for their ribbon cutting and 10 year anniversary celebration on Thursday, November 10th at 4pm. TN Professional Training Institute is located at 1630 S. Church St., Ste. 302, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-631-8440.
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
How the teacher aid shortage has affected this Mt. Juliet fourth grader
Schools across Middle Tennessee are stretched thin. During a visit to Mt. Juliet Elementary, NewsChannel 5’s Carrie Sharp saw the personal toll that takes.
Christmas Village Friday-Sunday at the Nashville Fairgrounds
Want to get your Christmas shopping done early and contribute to a great charity at the same time? Christmas Village is back for its 61st year!
Images released of the proposed future of Fort Negley
Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.
Murfreesboro, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Murfreesboro. The Eagleville High School basketball team will have a game with Central Magnet School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00. The F.C. Boyd Christian School basketball team will have a game with Franklin Road Christian School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
ucbjournal.com
Krauss named CityScape Executive Director
Cookeville – The board of directors of CityScape has named Cookeville native Lorie Krauss as its next Executive Director effective Nov. 21. Krauss comes to CityScape following a 25-year career in providing services for children in foster care. During that time, Krauss developed many strong relationships throughout the Upper Cumberland and Tennessee as a whole. Most recently, she served the FOCUS program at the Harmony Family Center for the past nine years.
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
luxury-houses.net
Exhibiting the Highest Quality and Design Standards, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Nashville, TN Hits the Market for $3.995M
The Home in Nashville is designed by David Baird, & styled by Marcelle Guibeau, now available for sale. This home located at 3612B Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,496 square feet of living spaces. Call Steven Myers – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-330-0555) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Comments / 0