KTSM
Head of CBP resigns as part of a expected larger Homeland Security shakeup
WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to […]
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
