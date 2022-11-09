Read full article on original website
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
3 Naughty & 3 Nice Things To Do In El Paso This Holiday Season
Whether you're lookin' to be naughty or nice this holiday season (..and let's be honest, the best are both..), here are some local ideas for a festive stay-cation. I like to space them out by taking on 1 each weekend which is why I give you 6. Plenty of time to fit them in between Halloween and the new year. Plus- head all the way to the bottom for the bonus bonanza. It's NAUGHTY, AND it's NICE, and it's everything SPICE.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces stories sought for film festival
“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market hosts Northeast Fall Festival
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department in partnership with Destination El Paso and the El Paso Water Parks will be hosting a Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market on Saturday Nov. 12. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the […]
El Paso Chef Competing to Win $300K On New HBO Max Show, “The Big Brunch”
El Paso is on the map again and it’s all thanks to local chef and co-owner of One Grub Community Diner, Roman Wilcox. “It’s just amazing,” said Chef Roman. “I’m really humbled and honored. I still can't believe it and I’m still processing it.”
You Better Watch Out: Krampus Fest is Coming to El Paso
You better not pout and you better not cry because something more terrifying than Santa Claus is coming to town. I'm super excited to share with you that Kaleidoscope Art Market is hosting their 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art Show and Market on December 3. 6th Annual Krampus Fest Art...
3 Best Places to Meet ‘Cuffing’ Partners in Time for NYE
As the weather gets colder and we inch closer and closer to the holiday season, and winter, lots of singles start to think about who they can snuggle with and binge the newest season of Netflix's 'The Warrior Nun.'. And as cuffing season runs right through the holidays,. The cold...
Ring In the Holidays! Schedule Set for 2022 El Paso Winterfest Opening Day Lights Parade, Tree Lighting
“Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus…” The schedule of events is set for one of El Paso’s most celebrated Christmas-time traditions. The Lights Parade and the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony return November 19. Downtown will again play host to a full day of holiday entertainment...
KVIA
Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference enters day two
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Day two of the Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference opened Thursday with a Q & A with Mariachi Cobre at the Corbett Center. Today's events include dance and voice clinics and a full Guitarrón/Armonia clinic. Day 1 of the conference included a beginner ballet...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Will the El Paso County Coliseum survive to its centennial?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. Through all the years it's been a part of our local landscape, the Coliseum has chronicled the Borderland's cultural history. But that role is now threatened by a potential expansion nearby. Tony Rodriguez...
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
Only In El Paso – Boozy Piñatas For Kids Birthday Parties
If you don't already know, nothing is more fun at a kids birthday party than a good old fashioned Mexican pinata to bash around. There is an easy way to spot people shopping for a child's birthday party in El Paso. Just look for the shopping cart loaded with Bar-S weenies, buns, a cake and several 30-packs of Bud Light. The other tell-tale sign of an impending party is the pinata.
A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2
I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday
EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year. The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building The post Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday appeared first on KVIA.
Instagram Posts by El Pasoans That Helped Me Get Through the Week
I have come to appreciate doom scrolling as I get older. Spending any extra time on social media outside of work is actually exhausting to me. Yet, it is all I have as a mom with an infant. I use it to decompress after a day of work or motherhood...
KFOX 14
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
Places You Can Order a Full Thanksgiving Meal in El Paso
It's that time of year again- time to get the turkey ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over!. I am one of those people who loves Thanksgiving food; the turkey, the stuffing and the cranberry sauce, I love it all. However, I sometimes do dread all...
El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Museum’s Science Café highlights groundwater, ‘sinkhole events’
The City of Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science (MONAS) and Sigma Xi present “Science Café – Understanding groundwater and surface interactions through lake sinkhole events,” with guest speaker Ming Ye, Ph.D., the city said in a news release. The Zoom presentation will be at...
The Many Amazing Concert Venues El Paso Has, Had And Will Have
I have seen so many great bands in El Paso and Las Cruces in so many great venues. Do you remember all these?. Here's a rundown of some of those venues, (past, present and future), along with some of the bands that have played them. Pretty much everyone has seen a show or two at the areas biggest venues.
