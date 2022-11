Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Barbara man Thursday for an attempted kidnapping that occurred near Carpinteria Middle School. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Carpinteria Middle School staff contacted Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey to report a kidnapping incident that had occurred a few blocks away from the school near the entrance of a bicycle path, at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

