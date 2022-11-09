ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL



 

whatnoworlando.com

La Granja to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

The growing Latin American fast casual brand La Granja Chicken Steak and Seafood will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 728 South Alafaya Trail, in an area relatively unpopulated by restaurants. The nearest eateries are IHOP, Subway, and Taco Bell, just a bit north on South Alafaya Trail.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

This weekend is the annual Lake Eola swan roundup in downtown Orlando

It’s that time of year again: time for the swan roundup at Lake Eola. Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and a team of veterinarians, volunteers and kayakers will be rounding up the birds on Saturday for their yearly medical checkup. The event takes place every year in the fall when swans...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Nov 12-18: Health & Harvest, Flavor Fest, Taste of…

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Health & Harvest Festival, “Taste of” events and more. Edible Orlando magazine has been publishing for 11 years now and while we have a big stack by the couch, we don’t expect you’re the same kind of completist. The latest print issue takes a look back through some of the great recipes we’ve published, the ones we keep going back to in our own kitchens. Example? That fantastic icebox cake with the photo at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20

The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Evie M.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
ORLANDO, FL
whatnoworlando.com

Locally Owned Kabab Restaurant to Open Soon in Orlando

Abdo Kabab, a locally owned and operated kabab restaurant, will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 12376 SR-535, within Suite 105 of a small commercial center that also houses a Subway and a U & Me Revolving Hot Pot.
ORLANDO, FL
beckersasc.com

5 old buildings converting into health facilities

From a movie theater to a JCPenney, here are five old buildings being converted into health facilities this year:. 1. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a Sears department store into an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. 2. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health is turning a JCPenney...
CHICAGO, IL
wmfe.org

More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students

Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole. Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday. Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm....
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection

As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
ORLANDO, FL



