Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatnoworlando.com
La Granja to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The growing Latin American fast casual brand La Granja Chicken Steak and Seafood will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 728 South Alafaya Trail, in an area relatively unpopulated by restaurants. The nearest eateries are IHOP, Subway, and Taco Bell, just a bit north on South Alafaya Trail.
wmfe.org
This weekend is the annual Lake Eola swan roundup in downtown Orlando
It’s that time of year again: time for the swan roundup at Lake Eola. Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and a team of veterinarians, volunteers and kayakers will be rounding up the birds on Saturday for their yearly medical checkup. The event takes place every year in the fall when swans...
Universal Orlando salutes active, retired military with 2023 Military Freedom Pass
Universal Orlando Resort is thanking active duty and retired military with the 2023 Military Freedom Pass with additional special offers.
WESH
Reports: Disney outlines plan for layoffs, budget cuts and hiring freeze
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney will begin enacting layoffs as part of company-wide cost-cutting measures, according to a memo obtained byCNBC. In the memo, Chief Executive Bob Chapek also announced a ban on all non-essential work travel and a freeze on new hires except for a few critical positions.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Nov 12-18: Health & Harvest, Flavor Fest, Taste of…
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Health & Harvest Festival, “Taste of” events and more. Edible Orlando magazine has been publishing for 11 years now and while we have a big stack by the couch, we don’t expect you’re the same kind of completist. The latest print issue takes a look back through some of the great recipes we’ve published, the ones we keep going back to in our own kitchens. Example? That fantastic icebox cake with the photo at the top of the page!
piratesandprincesses.net
Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20
The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think
A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
whatnoworlando.com
Locally Owned Kabab Restaurant to Open Soon in Orlando
Abdo Kabab, a locally owned and operated kabab restaurant, will soon be opening in Orlando, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 12376 SR-535, within Suite 105 of a small commercial center that also houses a Subway and a U & Me Revolving Hot Pot.
Open enrollment: What to know before buying your next health plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — A national Christian-based medical care company advertises a cheaper alternative to health care, and it’s all based here in Central Florida. But as Action Nine’s Todd Ulrich uncovers, there’s no guarantee that they’ll honor their plans. Find out what you need to...
beckersasc.com
5 old buildings converting into health facilities
From a movie theater to a JCPenney, here are five old buildings being converted into health facilities this year:. 1. The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a Sears department store into an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. 2. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health is turning a JCPenney...
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
weisradio.com
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: 4 dead in Orange County, Florida
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday,...
wmfe.org
More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students
Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole. Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday. Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm....
wmfe.org
Central Florida prepares for Nicole
The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
wmfe.org
This central Florida community flooded after Hurricane Ian and again after Tropical Storm Nicole
Some central Floridians who were flooded after Hurricane Ian are inundated all over again after Tropical Storm Nicole. Astor is situated northwest of Orlando, on a bend of the St. Johns River between lakes George and Dexter. “I love this river, but a lot of nasty stuff comes up with...
westorlandonews.com
CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection
As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
This Florida City Is One Of The Best U.S. Cities For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist got curious about the best U.S. destination for a three-day weekend trip.
Comments / 0