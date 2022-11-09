Read full article on original website
Apthetic Sports Is On a Mission to Give Everyone a Healthy Life
If you are a sports lover and want to buy some new pickleball rackets make sure your destination is The Athpetic Sports. They are inspiring the next wave of pickleball players with the launch of their new paddles. Apthetic Sports is on a mission to give people tools to build healthier routines. They create professional-quality equipment for a fraction of the cost of other brands.
The Virginia Corbett Home Team Welcomes Twudian Simone Wallace On Board As Talent Acquisition & Development Director
Twudian Simone Wallace, with her extensive repertoire of skills and experience, joins the Virginia Corbett Home Team (VCHT) to utilize her love for real estate. VCHT is a one-stop shop for Mid Hudson Valley, New York Real Estate. Since its inception, VCHT has been an integral part of RE/MAX Town & Country, the most rapidly expanding RE/MAX brokerage in the world. The Virginia Corbett Home Team is ideally situated for continued growth and success thanks to the support of the well-known global company and the local presence of RE/MAX Town & Country.
TruHeight Growth Protein Shake for Children and Teens Launches Nov. 11th
TruHeight’s newest product targets the factors causing growth deficiencies. Los Angeles, CA – Grow to your full potential with “TruHeight” Growth Protein Shake, a dietary supplement aimed at children and teens who struggle with slow growth or growth deficiencies. The newest addition to the brand launches Friday, November 11, 2022 and can be purchased online, with 20% off sale when purchased between November 11th – 13th. Subscribe to get 15% off your order, for a total of $50.96 on their website. With a “Grow or get your money back” guarantee.
UFC 281: Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler in instant classic
NEW YORK — Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler put on a classic Saturday during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, surprising exactly no one who had ever seen them fight before. The lightweight bout was fought at a breakneck pace from the opening bell and the momentum switched repeatedly.
BITICA COIN becomes the official In-stadium Sponcer for the most entertaining Abu Dhabi T10 League Season 6
According to DR. SAHIL KADARI, CEO/CMD/Founder of Bitica Coin Fzco Company, blockchain represents the future of the next generation and one of the best investment prospects of all times. He is still investigating and exploring the applications and development potential of blockchain technology. He has also received several honors, including the Nelson Mandela Award, Indian Iconic Business Award, and Indian Glory Award, to mention a few. He also has the distinction of being India’s youngest PhD in Blockchain technology. His Project “Bitica Coin” has been in open decentralized market since last 4 years and given many people the opportunity to earn from trading and its utilities. With the Vision and Working Strategy from the Founder, the first Cryptocurrency Firm – Bitica Coin FZCO, Dubai, UAE was registered. Today this Project BITICA COIN is the official in-Stadium sponsor for the most entertaining shortest form of cricket, the T10 League.
Caleb Boxx Unveils New Mentorship Mastermind Program, YouTube Automate Channels
New course serves as the main offering for teaching YouTube Automation to clients. Caleb Boxx is pleased to announce his all-new mentorship mastermind, YouTube Automate Channels, a program aimed at helping clients become elite in automating on the video platform. The YouTube Automation team helps clients develop, scale, automate and...
Meet Creative Biolabs’ BsAb Team at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics 2022, Booth #418
Creative Biolabs invites all old and new friends to visit booth #418 at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (US) 2022 to learn about the latest bsAb service portfolio and discuss how innovative solutions can facilitate the bsAb research. New York, USA – November 12, 2022 – As one of the...
Melanie McSally, Releases New Series, “Optimizing Your Business is as Easy as 1.2.3.”
Boston, MA, USA – November 12, 2022 – Profit Optimization & Automation Expert, Melanie McSally, has released a brand new series for entrepreneurs called Optimizing Your Business is as Easy as 1.2.3. “Wouldn’t it be nice if running your business was as easy as 1.2.3?” asked founder Melanie...
ETX Infinity brings multi element sport blockchain ecosystem.
ETX Infinity creates the world of sports into Blockchain and increases the connection between sporting clubs and their fans globally. ETX Infinity is a cryptocurrency ecosystem which presents the multi element sport blockchain ecosystem that allows all sports fans to connect with their game stars and clubs all over the planet through a decentralized ecosystem. ETX creates the world of sports into blockchain and extends the connection between sporting clubs as well as their fans by generating activities like betting, esports, streaming content, gaming and VR 3D Metaverse advancement within its own ecosystem. The company provides support to sports clubs all over the planet and enables them to enter the world of digital currency. It also focuses on creating a connection between sports clubs and their fans through ETX Mainnet by assisting them create fan tokens or NFTs on the ETX blockchain.
Creative Biolabs: Leading the Way in mRNA-Based Therapeutic Solutions
Having devoted much time and effort, Creative Biolabs has ranked among one of the top suppliers of mRNA-based therapeutic solutions nowadays and is confident in its capability to provide a wide range of mRNA services and technologies for global clients based on its comprehensive and advanced mRNA development platform. New...
