Should I paint my kitchen cabinets? Experts advise on whether re-painting is really a good idea
If you have good quality kitchen cabinets, but ones that have seen better days, re-painting might be an option to give your space a much-needed makeover. However, whether you're going to attempt to DIY, or hire in the professionals to re-paint your cabinets, how will it hold up?. ‘Paint is...
These Are The 10 Worst Homes Featured On HGTV's Fixer Upper
HGTV Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for their modern farmhouse makeovers, but some refits weren't the best. Here are the 10 worst revamps.
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
7 Dark Color Palette Ideas That Won’t Overwhelm Your Space
Move over, light and bright, and let the darkness in. Contrary to what you might think, a dark color palette can liven up your living room rather than weigh it down. Moody colors needn’t feel gloomy, and they can actually ground a space. “Living rooms are the gathering places in most of our homes and a retreat from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives,” says Phillip Thomas, the founder of the eponymous New York–based interior design firm. “Creating spaces that incorporate dark colors and really envelop you is a wonderful way to achieve this goal. The key is to create a balance, a tension that complements the space with the goal you are trying to achieve.”
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Area Rug Dos And Don’ts
Before purchasing an area rug, there are several things to keep in mind. First, don’t place it in an area that gets a lot of traffic. Then, don’t buy one that is too small. You should always try to find a rug that is the right size for the area where you intend to put it.
29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well
Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
STEM Gift Ideas for Building Kids' Ingenuity and Creativity
When it comes to shopping for Christmas, I look to strike a balance between the just-for-fun toys and the ones that stretch my kiddos' brains and originality. The great thing about these gift ideas is that they are toys that hone STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) skills and artistic abilities while also being a blast to play with — a win-win for parents and kids.
Nordstrom Extra 25% Off Clearance Sale: Get a Tory Burch Bag for Over $100 Off & More of the Best Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
My DIY range hood and backsplash build gave my kitchen the perfect farmhouse finish
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
This fold-up bed is great for saving space
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The pandemic redefined what it means to be at home. The hours we spent working, eating, exercising, and sleeping prompted many people to reconfigure their homes with space-saving hacks in order to make more room for, well, living entirely indoors. Enter: the Murphy bed, a relic from the past that’s cool again—and a boon now that we’re accepting guests once more.
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
A Minimalist’s Guide To Chic (& Simple) Nail Art
For proof that nail art is not as intimidating as it sounds, we've rounded up the best of the best in terms of simple, straightforward nail art, for a step-by-step guide to a minimalist mani that can be achieved with professional-looking results right from your couch. Whatever your aesthetic, we've...
I found dozens of finds at TJ Maxx – perfect for gifting, including Steve Madden gift sets
A SHOPPER has scored a huge holiday haul at discount retailer TJ Maxx. Deana Myers, who runs the TikTok dailywithdeana, often goes on shopping runs and now shares her journey with 351,000 followers. Her videos feature hauls at retailers including Trader Joe's and Walmart, as well as a variety of...
The Bombas Gripper Slippers are the best slippers I've ever worn
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Everyone loves a good pair of slippers. There's something lovely about walking around in plush comfort on those chilly fall and winter mornings. There are literally hundreds of great slippers to choose from, whether you're shopping for Uggs or looking at affordable Amazon dupes. But if you're anything like me, it doesn't get better than the Bombas Gripper Slippers—here's why.
