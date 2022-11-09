ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scstudentmedia.com

Springfield wrestling team takes home City of Springfield Championship

With just seconds remaining on the scoreboard overlooking Blake Arena, slowly winding down toward zero, the energy on the mat was intense. Both the sidelines of the Springfield College and Western New England University wrestling programs were on their feet, emphatically cheering on their 184-pound class teammates. But for Pride junior Max Grzymala, he was completely unfazed by the noise.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
LEOMINSTER, MA
scstudentmedia.com

Student-athletes share their perspective of being queer in their sport

Pride is intertwined with almost every part of campus – after all, Springfield’s mascot is referred to as “The Pride.” To some, this shows the importance of representation regarding the LGBTQIA+ community at Springfield College. Four students explained what Pride means to them as queer athletes in a panel titled, “Understanding the Queer Athlete Experience.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball coach Frank Martin looking to make an impact in his first season

The Frank Martin Era as UMass men’s basketball coach started with a win Monday night. He hopes it is the first of many. “I can’t guarantee we’re going to win. It’s hard,” Martin said at his introductory press conference in March. “I tell players all the time, ‘if winning was easy, who would ever lose?’ It’s really complicated. Winning a day is really hard. Winning a championship is crazy hard,” Martin said. “I’m so excited to build our program to compete with the winning that takes place on this campus. We’re going to fight for that every single day. ... We’re going to be relentless in pursuing that ultimate goal or getting another Atlantic 10 championship and getting this program back in the NCAA Tournament.”
AMHERST, MA
businesswest.com

Dietz & Co. Transitions into New Leadership, ESOP Status

As he talked about the transition in ownership, and leadership, taking place at Springfield-based Dietz & Co. Architects, Jason Newman used the phrase ‘ease-in, ease-out mentality’ to describe the process. By that he meant that Kerry Dietz, founder of the firm and its principal, has been easing out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition

AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
AGAWAM, MA
businesswest.com

Momentum Is Building on Victory Theatre Project

When asked how many tours he’s given of the Victory Theatre in Holyoke, the landmark that went dark in 1979, Donald Sanders gave a hearty laugh — something he does often — and just shook his head. That was his way of saying ‘more than I could count.’
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester's Canal District Announces Closing

WORCESTER - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street in Worcester's Canal District announced the restaurant is closing its doors on Nov. 19. The announcement, made on social media on Wednesday night, reads, "It's with a heavy heart that we are announcing our last day of service will be November 19th. We've had an incredible run here in the Canal District and would like to thank all our great customers and amazing staff! Come on in before we close and enjoy some great 'cue."
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA

