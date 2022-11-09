The Frank Martin Era as UMass men’s basketball coach started with a win Monday night. He hopes it is the first of many. “I can’t guarantee we’re going to win. It’s hard,” Martin said at his introductory press conference in March. “I tell players all the time, ‘if winning was easy, who would ever lose?’ It’s really complicated. Winning a day is really hard. Winning a championship is crazy hard,” Martin said. “I’m so excited to build our program to compete with the winning that takes place on this campus. We’re going to fight for that every single day. ... We’re going to be relentless in pursuing that ultimate goal or getting another Atlantic 10 championship and getting this program back in the NCAA Tournament.”

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO