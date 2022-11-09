Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Veterans Day 2022: Springfield’s parade returns in full force
SPRINGFIELD — As the Veterans Day parade in Springfield turned down Court Street to its destination at City Hall, Emmanuel Owusu ran out in front of the procession, his arms filled with small American Flags. He jogged up to one group of bystanders and passed out a handful. He...
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
WRGB
Pittsfield visited by Massachusetts first female and openly gay Governor-elect
Less than 48 hours after being elected as Massachusetts first female governor and the first openly gay woman to be elected governor in American history, Maura Healey was in Pittsfield this afternoon. Ensuring the residents of her state plans to be a governor for everyone in every corner of the...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Springfield Central OL Ahmari Owens commits to Columbia
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ahmari Owens is headed to the Ivy League. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
"Stop White Hate" sign outside Bellingham school has some parents on edge
BELLINGHAM - Some parents are on edge after a sign that said "Stop White Hate" was discovered along the street entrance of Bellingham High School over the weekend. School Superintendent Peter Morano sent an email to parents this week saying "...it is deplorable, and we denounce it." Police say a couple of residents took it down when they saw it and brought it to the police department. "I don't know what led to it, I don't know why they put it up there, I don't know if it's a parent that's upset because of the way things are...
One year since Springfield librarian killed on State Street leaving work
Thursday marked the one year anniversary since Springfield City Librarian Gayle Ball was struck and killed crossing State Street as she left work.
happymag.tv
People say this 1937 painting is “proof” of time travel
Many believe this 1937 painting “proves” time travel. The 85-year-old artwork features something that didn’t exist yet. Can you see it?. A piece of artwork painted in 1937 by Umberto Romano, titled Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield portrays the founder of Springfield, Massachusetts, William Pynchon, during the time of the city’s development. Despite Pynchon’s role as the supposed focal point of this piece, something far more intriguing (and puzzling) has captured people’s attention.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield
A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans. Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future...
Some Berkshire County Residents Could be in for a Tough Winter; There is Hope
As mentioned in the past, the rise in food prices is making it difficult for some Berkshire County residents to make ends meet. When you combine this issue with fuel/heating costs, rent, mortgage payments, etc. this winter could be a very trying one for many folks throughout Berkshire County. A...
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Loaded gun found in passenger’s bag at Bradley International Airport
A gun was found by TSA officials during screenings on Thursday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. The loaded .380 caliber, along with six rounds, was in a passenger’s carry-on bag. This was the fourth weapon to be discovered at the Bradley International Airport this year. TSA’s...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
