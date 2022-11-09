BELLINGHAM - Some parents are on edge after a sign that said "Stop White Hate" was discovered along the street entrance of Bellingham High School over the weekend. School Superintendent Peter Morano sent an email to parents this week saying "...it is deplorable, and we denounce it." Police say a couple of residents took it down when they saw it and brought it to the police department. "I don't know what led to it, I don't know why they put it up there, I don't know if it's a parent that's upset because of the way things are...

BELLINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO