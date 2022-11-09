ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

"Stop White Hate" sign outside Bellingham school has some parents on edge

BELLINGHAM - Some parents are on edge after a sign that said "Stop White Hate" was discovered along the street entrance of Bellingham High School over the weekend. School Superintendent Peter Morano sent an email to parents this week saying "...it is deplorable, and we denounce it." Police say a couple of residents took it down when they saw it and brought it to the police department. "I don't know what led to it, I don't know why they put it up there, I don't know if it's a parent that's upset because of the way things are...
BELLINGHAM, MA
happymag.tv

People say this 1937 painting is “proof” of time travel

Many believe this 1937 painting “proves” time travel. The 85-year-old artwork features something that didn’t exist yet. Can you see it?. A piece of artwork painted in 1937 by Umberto Romano, titled Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield portrays the founder of Springfield, Massachusetts, William Pynchon, during the time of the city’s development. Despite Pynchon’s role as the supposed focal point of this piece, something far more intriguing (and puzzling) has captured people’s attention.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield

A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans. Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police investigate 3 homicides in a week

The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
HARTFORD, CT

