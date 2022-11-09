ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets

Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
ABILENE, TX
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
TEXAS STATE
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets

A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
TEXAS STATE
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?

Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
TEXAS STATE
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
Encouraging Words from California Kids Texans Need to Hear

As the 2022 midterms wrap up, one of the arguments that will remain is Texas is feuding with California. Texans really don't like Californians. They see California's beliefs as outrageous and extreme left theories. Many people have even been moving out of California to come live in Texas, including some of my favorite comedians.
TEXAS STATE
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row

On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
TEXAS STATE
7 Of The Best Bands To Ever Be Named After Texas

Texas is everywhere in music; we've seen many bands mention Texas in their songs (and that goes for Texas CITIES). But which bands actually have Texas in their band NAME? Well you've got:. Texas Hippie Coalition: How proud of Texas are these guys? Well the Denison metal band's first album...
TEXAS STATE
El Paso, TX
