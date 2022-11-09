Read full article on original website
Related
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets
Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
5 Upcoming Texas Hunting Dates for In-Season Game
Apr. 1 - June 30, 2023. *What most people don't know is that doves, or the signs of peace and the holy spirit, are actually delicious! It takes about 3 to 5 breasts to make a regular portion. Regular Season. Sept. 1 - Nov. 13, 2022. Dec. 17, 2022 -...
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
dallasexpress.com
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets
A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Encouraging Words from California Kids Texans Need to Hear
As the 2022 midterms wrap up, one of the arguments that will remain is Texas is feuding with California. Texans really don't like Californians. They see California's beliefs as outrageous and extreme left theories. Many people have even been moving out of California to come live in Texas, including some of my favorite comedians.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
All but 5 Texas counties swung toward Ken Paxton in attorney general race
Paxton improved on his 2018 performance in all but five counties.
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
7 Of The Best Bands To Ever Be Named After Texas
Texas is everywhere in music; we've seen many bands mention Texas in their songs (and that goes for Texas CITIES). But which bands actually have Texas in their band NAME? Well you've got:. Texas Hippie Coalition: How proud of Texas are these guys? Well the Denison metal band's first album...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2