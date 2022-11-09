ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show. “Anytime you...
Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces. “This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who...
Eric Jeansonne takes a trip to Keesler's Weather School

New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
Hurricane Hunters explain how they do more than hunt hurricanes

WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To celebrate WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, we’ve been hitting the road and showcasing some of the communities the Coast has to offer. As Veterans Day approaches, what better place to visit than the Keesler Air Force Base? With everything from graduation, to hunting hurricanes and space weather, our broadcast team is joined by men and women of the armed forces to help show what makes KAFB -- and everyone there -- so special.
New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announces retirement

Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announced his retirement Thursday. He has worked for the Long Beach Fire Department since 1986 and served as Fire Chief since 2018. His last day will be Dec. 30. "Chief Espino spent his entire career to serving our community," said City Manager Tom Modica...
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 5 Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 19th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
MCC Baseball Complex in Pascagoula renamed ‘Lee Tingle Park’

The City of Pascagoula renamed the MCC Baseball Complex on Orchard Rd. after new Resurrection head baseball coach Lee Tingle this week. Tingle, who took the helm of the Class 1A state champion Eagles after the retirement of Johnny Olsen, was recently diagnosed with a rare brain disease. A Pascagoula...
Mike Ezell- Winner of 4th Congressional District

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday night was one to celebrate for Pascagoula native Mike Ezell, as he now represents the 4th Congressional District in the Magnolia State. However, the newly-elected winner says his work as sheriff is not done yet. “I’m proud to be the sheriff of Jackson County,” Ezell...
