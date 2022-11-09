Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show. “Anytime you...
WLOX
Woolmarket Elementary holds Veterans Day program
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Woolmarket Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women in the community who have served in the United States Armed Forces. “This is amazing, but anytime you can honor the legacy of those who have gone before you and those who...
WLOX
Eric Jeansonne takes a trip to Keesler's Weather School
A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the...
WLOX
New state cybersecurity center opens on Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Wednesday morning marked the official opening of the new Mississippi Cyber Center. “The U.S. faces many serious security challenges this decade,” Col. Laura King said...
WLOX
Hurricane Hunters explain how they do more than hunt hurricanes
A massive collaboration of agencies across the nation resulted in a new cybersecurity center located in Gulfport. Emile Ladnier Monument, Pershing Square honor military veterans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. At the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs, there are all kinds of events and activities. Outside the...
WLOX
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Veterans Day early with a visit to Keesler Air Force Base
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To celebrate WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, we’ve been hitting the road and showcasing some of the communities the Coast has to offer. As Veterans Day approaches, what better place to visit than the Keesler Air Force Base? With everything from graduation, to hunting hurricanes and space weather, our broadcast team is joined by men and women of the armed forces to help show what makes KAFB -- and everyone there -- so special.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Brick & Spoon | First Gulf Coast Brunch Festival coming to Gulfport
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The school's principal says he plans to...
WLOX
Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors
For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. Over the weekend unusual and unique gifts will draw in a crowd. Woolmarket Elementary School honor those who served for Veterans Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The school's principal says he plans to...
New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
CBS News
Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announces retirement
Long Beach Fire Chief Xavier Espino announced his retirement Thursday. He has worked for the Long Beach Fire Department since 1986 and served as Fire Chief since 2018. His last day will be Dec. 30. "Chief Espino spent his entire career to serving our community," said City Manager Tom Modica...
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 5 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 19th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
ourmshome.com
MCC Baseball Complex in Pascagoula renamed ‘Lee Tingle Park’
The City of Pascagoula renamed the MCC Baseball Complex on Orchard Rd. after new Resurrection head baseball coach Lee Tingle this week. Tingle, who took the helm of the Class 1A state champion Eagles after the retirement of Johnny Olsen, was recently diagnosed with a rare brain disease. A Pascagoula...
WLOX
Keesler Air Force Base: the city within a city for active duty and veterans
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there are a lot of and missions at Keesler Air Force Base, there are also a lot of amenities. So much so, that Keesler could be considered, in many ways, a city inside a city. The business of keeping America safe requires a little downtime...
WDAM-TV
Mike Ezell- Winner of 4th Congressional District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday night was one to celebrate for Pascagoula native Mike Ezell, as he now represents the 4th Congressional District in the Magnolia State. However, the newly-elected winner says his work as sheriff is not done yet. “I’m proud to be the sheriff of Jackson County,” Ezell...
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District considering new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is holding two parent-community stakeholder meetings to discuss a ‘flex school calendar,’ a tentative plan being researched and discussed for the PGSD in the 2023-24 school year. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to the Gulfport...
WLOX
Resurrection Catholic school holds prayer service for Lee Tingle, coach battling rare brain disease
If you’d like to be a donor or get more information on the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, check out its website: https://www.mgccf.org/. Mermaid Arts & Crafts show returns to the Coast this weekend. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST. |. The Mermaid Arts & Crafts show is...
Gingham Tree Festival celebrates golden anniversary in Lucedale, over 300 vendors Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Gingham Tree Arts & Crafts Festival will celebrate 50 years on Saturday, Nov. 12 with 306 vendors registered to participate. The Lucedale Fine Arts Club will continue to offer free admission and parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George County Fairgrounds on Old Highway 63 South. Free […]
Sea Coast Echo
Reeves announces more than $8M in RESTORE funding for Hancock County projects
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for the Gulf Coast, including more than $8 million for three separate Hancock County projects. . “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said...
WLOX
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Once implemented, these projects will join the total of more than $795 million already being...
Comments / 0