Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. military space plane lands, ending record-breaking mission
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane finally came back to Earth on Saturday after spending 908 days in orbit.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
SpaceX launches Hotbird 13G telecom satellite, lands rocket at sea
SpaceX launched a telecom satellite to orbit and landed a rocket on a ship at sea early Thursday (Nov. 3).
Rocket Lab will launch its 1st mission from US soil on Dec. 7
Rocket Lab is targeting Dec. 7 for its first-ever liftoff from U.S. soil, a mission that will inaugurate the company's Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
This mysterious Space Force plane has been in orbit for 900 days
The craft has now been circling the earth for around two and a half years. Boeing SpaceThe small space plane, called the X-37Bm, has been conducting a series of experiments from the upper atmosphere for the last two years.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris
The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
The U.S. Navy showcased its most advanced aircraft carrier to date, the USS Gerald R. Ford, during the Silent Wolverine exercise with six NATO allies this week.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
CNET
NASA Heat Shield That Could Land Humans on Mars Goes for Wild Test Ride
NASA is a long way from shipping humans to the surface of Mars, but it's busy preparing for that momentous day. On Thursday, the space agency conducted a flight test of a new inflatable heat shield design that could become a key component of a human landing system for the red planet.
LG Energy Solution signs deal to buy lithium battery materials from U.S. firm
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced Friday it has signed a multi-year agreement with U.S. mineral provider Compass Minerals.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
SpaceNews.com
Advanced Space wins $72 million Air Force contract for lunar experiment
WASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded a $72 million contract to Advanced Space to develop an experimental spacecraft to monitor deep space, far beyond Earth’s orbit. The experiment, led by AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate, was previously known as the Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS) and was...
SpaceNews.com
ESA seeks funding for navigation technology programs at ministerial
WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency is requesting several hundred million euros at its upcoming ministerial council meeting for new satellite navigation technologies from low Earth orbit to the moon. In a Nov. 9 briefing, ESA officials said they are proposing about 500 million euros ($518 million) over the...
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
SpaceNews.com
Apple lays the groundwork for emergency SOS via satellite service
TAMPA, Fla. — Apple said Nov. 10 its $450 million investment in an SOS via satellite service has helped Globalstar upgrade ground stations across the United States and elsewhere with high-power antennas. These upgrades were needed to increase the reliability and coverage of Globalstar’s satellite constellation, Apple said ahead...
SpaceNews.com
Antenna developer NXT Comm’s assets up for sale
TAMPA, Fla. — Satellite antenna developer NXT Communications Corp.’s equipment, property, and other collateral are being auctioned off amid production delays that have left L3Harris Technologies in the lurch. Three-year-old NXT Comm secured a deal last year with the defense contractor to deliver electronically steered antennas (ESAs) in...
DragonFire: UK's laser weapon can fire beams at 50kW and beyond
Details of the weapon's capability remain classified though
defensenews.com
Air Force Research Lab awards $76 million for lunar experimentation
WASHINGTON — The Air Force Research Laboratory chose Colorado-based Advanced Space to build a spacecraft that will observe, detect and track objects around the moon. The space services company won a $76 million contract for AFRL’s Oracle program, which will develop sensing, navigation and communication technology along with algorithms that could support situational awareness in cislunar orbit. Cislunar refers to the area between geostationary orbit — about 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface — and the moon.
Comments / 0