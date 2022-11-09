Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Joseph spoke on the attitude of the team going into the Michigan game. "The guys came out this morning with a great attitude," Joseph said. "I thought they detailed the entire practice. I loved their focus in all three phases of the game. I think they understand that we have to go in there and play at a high level. We are playing a very good football team. It is one the greatest venues in college football that you can play in, so we have to be ready for the challenge. I think they are going to be ready for it."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO