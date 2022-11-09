Read full article on original website
Huskers Grab Seven Wins Through First Two Days of Bonita Bay Classic
Fort Meyers, Fla. - The Nebraska men's tennis team grabbed two victories on day two of the Bonita Bay Classic in Fort Meyers, Fla., winning a singles and doubles match apiece against Memphis. On Friday, the squad took home five victories, winning four singles matches along with a doubles victory against host school Florida Gulf Coast.
Huskers Fall at No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
Huskers Celebrate 300th Consecutive Sellout with Sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell...
Huskers Sign Three-Time Utah Champ
Nebraska Women's Golf Head Coach Jeanne Sutherland announced the signing of three-time Utah state champion Arden Louchheim to a National Letter of Intent on Friday, Nov. 11. Louchheim (pronounced LOCK-hime) enters her senior season at Rowland Hall High School in Salt Lake City as a three-time Utah Class 2A state champion. She led the Winged Lions to back-to-back state team championships in 2021 and 2022, and will shoot for a four-year individual sweep and a third straight team title this spring. Louchheim, who fired a personal-best and school-record 67 (-5) at the 2022 state championship, is a two-time team MVP and team captain entering her senior season.
Three Huskers to be Inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two seasons at Barton County...
Huskers Ready for 300th Consecutive Sellout
• The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will celebrate its 300th consecutive regular-season sellout when it hosts Iowa on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Friday's match vs. Iowa will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ (subscription required). • Sunday's match at...
Huskers Head East for Journeymen Wranglemania
Bethlehem, Pa. – The Nebraska wrestling team looks to bounce back this weekend when it travels to Pennsylvania to take on Army and NC State at the Journeymen Wranglemania. On Saturday, the Huskers will face Army at 12 p.m. (CT) and NC State at 4 p.m. (CT) with both matches being streamed on Rokfin (subscription required).
Huskers Set for NCAA Midwest Regional
The Nebraska cross country team travels to Columbia, Mo., for the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday, Nov. 11. The women's 6K will begin at 11 a.m., with the men's 10K to follow at 12 p.m. The women's field includes 33 teams competing, while the men's field features 28 teams set...
Joseph Speaks on Opportunity Ahead of Saturday
Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Joseph spoke on the attitude of the team going into the Michigan game. "The guys came out this morning with a great attitude," Joseph said. "I thought they detailed the entire practice. I loved their focus in all three phases of the game. I think they understand that we have to go in there and play at a high level. We are playing a very good football team. It is one the greatest venues in college football that you can play in, so we have to be ready for the challenge. I think they are going to be ready for it."
No. 22 Huskers Roll Past Huskies
Lincoln – Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season,...
