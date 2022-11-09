Read full article on original website
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
There’s Just Us: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #1
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ kicks off the second chapter of this series that continues to pull apart Krakoa and the Marvel Universe and speak to the injustices there reflected from our own unbalanced reality. A series that pulls no punches when diving deep into systems and those they harm/leave behind while also providing fantastic character depth and development for some of the forgotten or left-behind mutants of Marvel.
Hobgoblin Rains Hell On New York: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #13 Reviewed
The reveal of the new Hobgoblin was a shock last issue. As this story arc concludes- for now- it appears more shocks are in store. Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna wrap up the last story before Dark Web hits with a bang. Roderick...
Preview: Adventures Above And Below The Waves In ‘Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible’ Vol 1
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible Volume 1 TPB, out next week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Scott Allie, artists Max Fiumara and Sebastian Fiumara, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the...
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
DC Comics Helps Celebrate Image Comics’ 30 Anniversary With Spawn Featured Covers
As well as an on-slaughter of comic book covers featuring Spawn as part of Image Comics 30th anniversary celebrations, DC Comics are also getting in on the act. Not only will we be getting the Spawn/Batman crossover this Holiday season, but he will also be cropping up on ten DC Comics’ cover too, with nine to share with you now:
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
It was a week of highs and lows with the lows being the passing of artists Kevin O’Neill and Carlos Pacheco this week. Breaking such news is never a good occasion, and it hasn’t been often we’ve had to cover two deaths in the one week. Although, it’s becoming something of a dire year, what with the passing of Neal Adams, George Pérez and Alan Grant too.
One Piece Diaries #40: Post-Enies Lobby Fillers
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 3
This episode of Titans took a rather peculiar way of unfolding. With so many characters, it’s understandable that sometimes they might break up into teams and use these smaller groups to follow different plot threats. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot left up in the air. So while some teams explore new territory, others completely ignore lingering questions that have yet to be answered. This is not necessarily a bad way of telling a story. There are plenty of episodes left and so answers may come down the line. In which case, these episodes that leave the overall plot lingering in limbo have to exist to move things forward.
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter
A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
A Concert To Die For: Reviewing Scout Comics’ `Killchella’ #1
If you were ever willing to die to see your favorite band in concert, Killchella may be the series for you. A play on words on the Coachella music festival, Killchella opens with a couple being murdered by a mysterious woman. The story then shifts to a group of friends from Los Angeles who are camped out in a motel waiting to see their favorite singer in concert the next night.
Creator Confessions: Expanding Beyond Comics
A lot of aspiring creators have one story in mind. It basically becomes like their child; something that they have to nurture and will eventually become synonymous with. After several installments, however, the comic format may be limiting for that particular story. That’s not to say it can’t be good and cultivate a large following. But universes and stories — especially big ones — are never restricted to just one medium or format of storytelling. There are so many different mediums available to creators that it’s important to often branch out and look at other ways to expand their universe.
Preview: ‘Kepler’ Reveals The Merciless Ambition And Identity Of The Gods Themselves
‘When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts–unique because of her mixed hominid heritage–not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.’
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
The Horror Of Granted Wishes: Reviewing ‘Specs’ #1
‘Specs’ debut issue quickly showcases how the series is a powerfully grounded emotional and character-driven horror series that speaks to so many real-world situations in an authentic and refreshing way. Grounded horror that has a supernatural tinge but otherwise feels realistic is always a fun situation to explore, especially when the world we’re brought into feels so lived in and developed. A must-read for fans of horror or just teen-related life experience drama.
Previewing The ‘Far Cry 6’ Prequel Tie-In ‘Far Cry: Esperanza’s Tears’ #2 From Ablaze Publishing
“Juan Cortez’s short time in Santa Costa has been more than eventful…and things are just getting started! Meeting all of the major players in the country can be dangerous for Juan, but not nearly as dangerous as it is for his target. Will he be able to pull off the job before the rival factions vying for control get in his way?
Part Cybernetic ‘The Metamorphosis’ Part ‘Twilight Zone,’ Scout Comics Announces ‘Lost Souls: Haywire’
Scout Comics has announced Lost Souls: Haywire, dropping soon from creator Darryl Knickrehm. ‘Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids – and he’s had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane.
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 21
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
Get A Glimpse Into Marvel’s Year Ending ‘Timeless’ Event
Last year, we got a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe alongside Kang the Conqueror. This year, Kang is on the run as the future catches up to him in Timeless. From Jed MacKay, Salvador Larocca, Greg Land, Patrick Zircher, and cover artist Kael Ngu, Kang returns on December 28th. We have a glimpse into the villain’s adventure, as well as a hint at the future of the Marvel Universe.
Ghost-Spider Faces Off Against The Deadliest Spidey Villains In ‘Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones’
Fresh off Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse, which introduced exciting heroic versions of Ghost-Spider from throughout the multiverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 will headline a sequel limited series. But this time around, instead of meeting new allies, she’ll be confronted by dangerous new foes. Written by Emily Kim and drawn by Kei...
