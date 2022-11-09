ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

kfdi.com

Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges

A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies

One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery

The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In Crash In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow police say one person is dead after a crash near West Kenosha Street and North Olive Avenue on Thursday evening. According to the police, the deadly crashed involved two vehicles. Police have net yet released details on what led to the crash, but say that an investigation is...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dead after deputy-involved shooting near Port of Catoosa

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (11/9/22 1:45 P.M.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) identified 39-year-old William Fairweather as the man shot and killed by Rogers County deputies Wednesday morning, after he fired a nail gun at deputies. The OSBI is being assisted in the investigation...
CATOOSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire in Foyil under investigation

FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
FOYIL, OK

