Related
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
kfdi.com
Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges
A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies
One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
KTUL
Man arrested after stabbing another man for flirting with his girlfriend, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say stabbed another man for flirting with this girlfriend. Officers were called to the Urban Oaks Apartments near 51st and Lewis Thursday night in regards to a stabbing. Police located the victim and paramedics transported him to...
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
KTUL
Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
KTUL
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman who survived brutal attack says it could’ve been prevented by the courts
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman who was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend last month told FOX23 her attack could have been prevented if her protective order hadn’t expired. “EMSA said I have a 50/50 chance of surviving. The police said this is the worst attack they’ve seen...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
Tulsa Police seeking information on man accused of burglarizing cookie shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are seeking information on a man accused of burglarizing a south Tulsa cookie shop, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said on Oct. 31, police were called out to a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial for a burglary. The owner...
news9.com
1 Killed In Crash In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow police say one person is dead after a crash near West Kenosha Street and North Olive Avenue on Thursday evening. According to the police, the deadly crashed involved two vehicles. Police have net yet released details on what led to the crash, but say that an investigation is...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
Rogers County Deputies, Claremore PD Officer Cleared In Shooting That Killed Burglary Suspect
The Roger's County Sheriff says his deputy and two Claremore police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a burglary suspect. Investigators say the suspect had escaped custody last month, broke into houses, and led police on a chase before charging at officers. "His hands were folded...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man dead after deputy-involved shooting near Port of Catoosa
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (11/9/22 1:45 P.M.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) identified 39-year-old William Fairweather as the man shot and killed by Rogers County deputies Wednesday morning, after he fired a nail gun at deputies. The OSBI is being assisted in the investigation...
Fire in Foyil under investigation
FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
