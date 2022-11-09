ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of CBP resigns as part of a expected larger Homeland Security shakeup

WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to […]
