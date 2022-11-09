ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Men Nabbed In Laclede County Investigation

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Coburn charged in death of Anderson

On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
AURORA, MO
KTLO

Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH

A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment

A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ksgf.com

Buffalo Police Make Arrests In Child Predator Investigation

(KTTS News) — A six-month investigation into child predators in Dallas County leads to charges against 11 people. And charges are expected to be filed on seven others. The Buffalo police chief says an undercover officer chatted with the suspects on social media. The suspects thought they were talking...
BUFFALO, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
BOLIVAR, MO
Kait 8

New county judge promises unity following controversy

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
FULTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy