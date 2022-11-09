Read full article on original website
Police find stolen car, financial docs. and meth; 2 arrested
Two men were arrested today after deputies discovered drugs, stolen checks, and a firearm inside a stolen vehicle.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for meth trafficking and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, of Thayer, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
KTLO
Baxter Co. man arrested after selling methamphetamine to ASP confidential informants
An Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation has lead to two Class Y felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine for a Gassville man. According to the probable cause affidavit, ASP and 14th Judicial Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant for the purposes of making a controlled purchase of methamphetamine earlier this year from 40-year-old James Guiltner.
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
KRMS Radio
Two Men Nabbed In Laclede County Investigation
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested.
KYTV
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Rhonda Sprague pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. He ordered her to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office reminds hunters to follow laws and regulations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firearms season for deer in Missouri and Arkansas begins Saturday morning. Before you head out to get that trophy buck, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responds to several calls due to hunters not following the law or complying with regulations.
Lawrence County Record
Coburn charged in death of Anderson
On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
KTLO
Habitual offender arrested after reports of extensive drug activity in rural MH
A Mountain Home man has been arrested after multiple reports of extensive suspected drug activity off of Red Robin Lane in rural Mountain Home. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department knocked on the door of the residence upon arrival, where several large dogs started barking loudly, but with no answer. As officers continued to bang on the front door, one of the investigators walked around to the back of the house where he could hear someone speaking from within the residence. After approximately 20 minutes, a man exited onto the back deck. When confronted, he stated he did not know anyone was there and he had just woken up. The man stated he stayed the night there with another female. Law enforcement were able to identify him and discovered he had a warrantless search waiver on file. A search of the residence was then conducted.
KTLO
Woman sentenced to community corrections center for treatment
A Mountain Home woman pled guilty to a number of drug and weapons charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-seven-year-old Rayndii Tolliver was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the Community Corrections Centers in the state. On August...
KYTV
SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department locate man reported missing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man reported missing. Carl James Beach, 80, disappeared from his home on South Hazelnut on Wednesday afternoon. Police say he returned home on Thursday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
ksgf.com
Buffalo Police Make Arrests In Child Predator Investigation
(KTTS News) — A six-month investigation into child predators in Dallas County leads to charges against 11 people. And charges are expected to be filed on seven others. The Buffalo police chief says an undercover officer chatted with the suspects on social media. The suspects thought they were talking...
Missouri woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
KYTV
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
Kait 8
New county judge promises unity following controversy
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - After four years of controversy in a North Arkansas county, a newly-elected judge is looking to unite everyone. Fulton County Judge-Elect Kenneth Crow has spent the last few years as the county’s Veteran Service Officer. He’ll move across Locus Street in Salem into the courthouse...
