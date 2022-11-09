LINDSAY – Porterville’s former mayor and current council member, Milton Stowe, stepped into an interim career in the city of Lindsay. After being retired on and off for years, Stowe accepted a short-term position at the Lindsay Wellness Center. He will be serving as the interim recreation director of the wellness center until a new director takes his place, which he expects will be at the end of the year. He accepted the position in September, after being retired since 2012. Stowe said he’s simply “stepping in to help,” as the center finds new leadership.

