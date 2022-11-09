Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Election Update: COS’ bond measure ‘C’s’ good standing in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY – Measure C has the potential to bring a university center to the College of the Sequoias, and although votes are still being counted, it seems that Visalians are voting in favor of funding the new center. The latest update from the Tulare County Elections Office shows...
thesungazette.com
Milton Stowe comes out of retirement to lead Lindsay recreation
LINDSAY – Porterville’s former mayor and current council member, Milton Stowe, stepped into an interim career in the city of Lindsay. After being retired on and off for years, Stowe accepted a short-term position at the Lindsay Wellness Center. He will be serving as the interim recreation director of the wellness center until a new director takes his place, which he expects will be at the end of the year. He accepted the position in September, after being retired since 2012. Stowe said he’s simply “stepping in to help,” as the center finds new leadership.
thesungazette.com
Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD
TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
thesungazette.com
Visalia wheels toward bike lane improvements
VISALIA – Opting to walk or bicycle instead of taking a drive is an efficient way to cut down on vehicle gas emission, and the city hopes to encourage eco-friendly alternatives amongst residents by making improvements to city bike lanes. The county center drive rehabilitation project would enhance existing...
thesungazette.com
Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts
Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway. Both will be located in the Sequoia...
thesungazette.com
TUHS cozies up to the holiday’s with new play
TULARE – Tulare Union High School drama department celebrates the holiday season with a production that tells the story of what happened after Ebenezer Scrooge discovered his love for the Christmas season. TUHS prepares for the holiday season as their drama department gets ready to present “The Spirit of...
thesungazette.com
Find out ‘Whose Line’ it is at the Fox
VISALIA – The Visalia Fox Theatre brings a wide variety of entertainment to the county and in the next few months, individuals can get a taste of that variety all in one show. In February, Visalia will be visited by the cast of the television series Who’s Line is...
thesungazette.com
The Darling wakes to new management company
VISALIA – There’s a new manager in town, and they go by the name Charlestowne Hotels. At the start of November, The Darling Hotel gave the new company full reins of its hospitality operations. On Nov. 1, Charlestowne Hotels took over The Darling Hotel’s management operations, according to...
thesungazette.com
COS training course promotes greener opportunities
VISALIA – A new training program at College of the Sequoias will teach students the hands-on work skills they need to pursue a career in a flourishing type of utility maintenance. As a way to expand on job opportunities in local cities throughout the valley, the College of the...
thesungazette.com
SOCCER: Cardinals kick off soccer season with a win
The Cardinals lost 12 seniors last year and only had one returning starter for this season, but despite that, the program appears to be strong. They showed up to the first game prepared to play the way they have practiced and succeeded in scoring five goals and only allowing one.
